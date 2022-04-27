Jaded China Stock Traders Unconvinced by Latest Support Pledge

Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese stock market’s muted response to yet another support pledge from authorities shows investors are becoming increasingly indifferent to Beijing’s verbal promises.

While a sweeping set of policy vows mid-March spurred a knee-jerk bounce, similar pledges in the following weeks have failed to rev up shares. A boost to stocks on Tuesday from the People’s Bank of China’s plan to support small businesses didn’t last through the day, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index closing 0.8% lower. That added to the previous session’s 4.9% plunge, which was the biggest in more than two years.

READ: Skepticism Lingers in China’s Stock Market Amid Lockdown Risks

The CSI 300 swung between gains and losses early Wednesday before trading up 0.2% as of 10:03 a.m. in Shanghai. It is down about 23% in 2022, making it one of the world’s worst-performing equity gauges this year.

The fatigue over words of support reiterates the view that the predominant concern to markets is China’s stringent Covid-zero restrictions. Widening lockdowns across the nation are damaging business confidence and disturbing supply chains, yet top officials have shown no indication of moving away from the stance.

“The market is no longer responsive because there’s no easing up of the negative in view right now,” said Yang Ziyi, a fund manager at Shenzhen Sinowise Investment Co. “We just need to wait. We saw the same kind of numbness towards vocal support during the burst of the 2015 bubble and in 2018.”

All major Chinese equity gauges have now tumbled below the lows which triggered the concerted verbal commitments last month. Traders shrugged off the securities watchdog’s call on April 21 to institutional investors such as the National Social Security fund to boost stock holdings. Stocks also fell on April 19, when the PBOC announced 23 support measures.

‘Impossible Trinity’

The barrage of verbal promises has drawn comparisons to the events in October 2018, when stocks were plummeting amid the U.S.-China trade war and domestic deleveraging worries. Despite the initial boost, profit-taking soon kicked in and stocks tanked to fresh lows less than two months later. Historically cheap valuations pulled the market out of the doldrums in 2019.

READ: Xi Calls for ‘All Out’ Infrastructure Push to Boost Economy

“A revelation has hit traders that Chinese policy makers are facing an impossible trinity of goals here: they’re not going to hit the 5.5% growth target and limit the amount of leverage in their system and also have a zero-Covid tolerance policy,” Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore, told Bloomberg Television. “And this means, at the margin, the thesis for the Chinese renminbi and equities is weaker.”

(Adds Wednesday’s moves in the third paragraph, another quote at the end.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

