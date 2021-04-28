Jaffrey couple indicted in connection with murder of Keene man

Apr. 28—Jaffrey resident Armando Barron has been indicted on murder charges in the September slaying of Jonathan Amerault of Keene, the N.H. Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

Barron, 31, was charged with capital murder when he was arrested in September. On Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release that a multi-county grand jury had indicted him on one count of capital murder, as well as one count of kidnapping Amerault, and a count of second-degree assault alleging he kicked him in the head. Barron was also indicted on two counts each of criminal solicitation of murder and criminal solicitation of first-degree assault that allege he told his wife, Britany Barron, to harm Amerault.

In addition to the capital murder charge, which alleges that Armando Barron murdered Amerault during a kidnapping, he was indicted on an alternative charge of first-degree murder, alleging that he purposefully caused Amerault's death, according to the news release.

In a police affidavit, N.H. State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper wrote that Britany Barron, 31, told law enforcement that her husband shot and killed Amerault, 25, during the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20, having lured him to Annett Wayside Park in Rindge after discovering that she and Amerault were romantically involved. Britany Barron said her husband had tried to make her kill Amerault, but that she refused, the affidavit states.

She told police that the couple then took Amerault's body north, driving Amerault's car and their own vehicle, according to the affidavit. Amerault's body was discovered by N.H. Fish and Game officers on Sept. 22 in Coos County.

Britany Barron, who was charged in September with three counts of falsifying evidence, admitted to removing Amerault's head from his body, trying to hide his remains and attempting to clean his vehicle — all, she said, on her husband's orders — according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Armando Barron has also been indicted on two counts of second-degree assault, one count of domestic violence and one count of reckless conduct-domestic violence that accuse him of assaulting his wife just before Amerault's murder. The state has also filed complaints charging him with two additional counts of domestic violence.

Britany Barron was indicted on three counts of falsifying evidence, and the Attorney General's Office has filed two complaints charging her with abusing a corpse, accusing her of decapitating Amerault and trying to conceal his body.

Armando Barron is being held without bail, and his arraignment on the indictments will be scheduled in Cheshire County Superior Court. Britany Barron is also being held without bail, and her arraignment will be scheduled in Coos County Superior Court.

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter

@MiaSummerson