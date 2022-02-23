Jaffrey man charged with attempted murder in connection with alleged Litchfield home invasion

Feb. 23—A Jaffrey man is facing attempted murder and assault charges in connection with a home invasion in Litchfield Tuesday night.

Ian Morris, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of burglary, Litchfield and state police said in a release.

Morris is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Hillsborough County Superior Court — Southern District in Nashua.

Police allege Morris entered into a home at 10 Evergreen Circle in Litchfield overnight Tuesday and assaulted a resident, officials said.

Officials would not comment on the condition of the victim.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit was parked in the driveway of the home on Wednesday as a Litchfield police SUV and other law-enforcement vehicles were parked nearby. Yellow crime-scene tape could be seen stretched across the perimeter of the front lawn of the residence.

A neighbor sitting outside a few houses away declined to comment on the investigation being carried out nearby.

Online tax records show a home at 10 Evergreen Circle in Litchfield is owned by the Douglas M. Adams Revocable Trust.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing. Investigators said Wednesday morning they don't believe there is any danger to the public.