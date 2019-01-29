Has Jagran Prakashan Limited (NSE:JAGRAN) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we’ll look at Jagran Prakashan Limited (NSE:JAGRAN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Jagran Prakashan:

0.18 = ₹4.5b ÷ (₹31b – ₹8.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Jagran Prakashan has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Jagran Prakashan’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Jagran Prakashan’s ROCE appears to be around the 16% average of the Media industry. Separate from Jagran Prakashan’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Jagran Prakashan.

How Jagran Prakashan’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Jagran Prakashan has total assets of ₹31b and current liabilities of ₹8.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Jagran Prakashan’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Jagran Prakashan could be worth a closer look. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.