Jaguar who attacked 3-year-old girl seized from ranch outside Chihuahua City

Mexican environmental protection agents have seized a pet jaguar who attacked and maimed a 3-year-old girl at a ranch outside of Chihuahua City, state officials said.

The young girl is being treated at a children's hospital after being gravely injured during an attack by a black jaguar kept as a pet at a ranch named "El Toro" last week, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

The 3-year-old girl had a hand and part of an arm amputated due to the damage suffered in the Nov. 7 animal attack, El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported. The child's mother was reportedly working at the ranch when the attack occurred.

The jaguar was found inside a cage that was 2.5 by 4.5 meters (about 8-by-14 feet) during a court-ordered search of the ranch by state investigators working alongside Mexican federal environmental protection agents, state authorities said.

An inspection allegedly found irregularities and conditions that were less than adequate for keeping a big cat, the attorney general's office said in a news statement.

The jaguar was seized and transferred for safekeeping to Zoológico Serengeti in Aldama, Chihuahua. An investigation continues to determine who may be responsible for the animal attack and regarding the care of the feline.

It is not uncommon for Mexican authorities to find big cats, monkeys and other exotic pets in ranches and homes.

In 2020, Juárez police stopped a tiger cub that was riding in the passenger seat of a car. In 2018, a Juárez man was attacked by a pet lion kept in the backyard of a mansion.

The wild animals kept as pets are sometimes linked to drug cartel members.

