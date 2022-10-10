Jaguar driver dies after slamming into cow while going over 100 mph, Vermont cops say

A man was killed in rural Vermont over the weekend after crashing his car into a cow, state police said.

Jason St Pierre, 48, and a male passenger were traveling in a Jaguar sedan on a state highway in Sheldon, a small town a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border, late in the evening on Oct. 9 when the crash occurred, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.

St Pierre was driving over 100 miles per hour when he struck a cow that had walked into the road, totaling the vehicle, killing the cow and fatally wounding St. Pierre, according to the release.

Police were alerted to the crash about an hour before midnight and responded along with EMS. They attempted to resuscitate St Pierre, but he died from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the release. The passenger’s condition was not listed.

Speed appears to have been a “major factor” in the wreck, and it is not known whether the driver was wearing a seat belt, according to Vermont State Police. The investigation remains ongoing.

The troopers dispatched to the scene were not immediately available to provide comment to McClatchy News.

At least six people died in fatal crashes on Route 105 in 2021, the state highway where the collision occurred, according to the Vermont Digger. The speed limit for most of the highway is 50 miles per hour.

Deaths resulting from collisions with animals have remained relatively constant over the last decade, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

