Jaguar Land Rover halts production because of chip shortage

FILE - In this Wednesday Sept. 28, 2016 file photo, a worker polishes a Jaguar logo on a car at a Jaguar dealer in London. Jaguar Land Rover said Thursday April 22, 2021, it's suspending production at two U.K. factories, becoming the latest automaker to fall victim to a global shortage of microchips. (AP Photo/Frank Austin, file)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Jaguar Land Rover said Thursday it's suspending production at two U.K. factories, becoming the latest automaker to fall victim to a global shortage of microchips.

“Like other automotive manufacturers, we are currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors," the British luxury car brand said in a statement. The shortage “is having an impact on our production schedules and our ability to meet global demand for some of our vehicles.”

Production will be halted for a “limited period" starting Monday at its Halewood factory near Liverpool and at its Castle Bromwich plant near Birmingham in central England, the company said, without being more specific. Manufacturing at another plant in Solihull in central England will continue.

The Halewood factory makes Jaguar's XE, XF and F-type models, and the Castle Bromwich plant produces the Land Rover Discover Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

The announcement is the latest to highlight the challenge the intensifying chip shortage poses to the global auto industry, which is building vehicles that are starting to resemble computers on wheels.

General Motors and Ford said earlier this month they were being forced to cut production at their North American factories because of tightening chip supplies. Other marques like Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, Volkswagen, Nissan and Honda have also been hit hard by the semiconductor shortage.

Tightening chip shortages have been rippling through various markets since last summer. As the coronavirus pandemic erupted in early 2020, chip factories started shutting down, particularly in Asia, where much of global semiconductor production is based. By the time they started to reopen, there was big a backlog of orders to fill.

The semiconductor shortfall deepened after a fire last month at a plant owned by Japan's Renesas, which makes chips for Toyota, Nissan and Honda.

___

For all of AP’s tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

Recommended Stories

  • Range Rover Owner Tracks Down Stolen Luxury SUV Herself

    Then she got in trouble with the law…

  • Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddison Buddy Up For 'Here Today' Trailer | THR News

    The comedy duo is teaming up for a new heartwarming comedy that explores the unlikely relationship between an aging comedy writer and a young singer.

  • Stellantis launches Fiat e-Ducato, the group's first electric large van

    Stellantis on Thursday launched its first fully electric large van, the Fiat e-Ducato, as part of its bid to expand its range of battery electric and hybrid vehicles. Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all of its European line-up by 2025, as the auto industry faces regulatory pushes in Europe and China to accelerate the shift to zero-emission vehicles. The e-Ducato, which has a range of around 370 km (230 miles) on a single charge, is already available for orders to clients and will be followed this year by other similar large vans produced by Stellantis under the Peugeot, Opel and Citroen brands.

  • Sinus-Clearing Foods That’ll Blast The Snot Right Out Of You

    Got seasonal allergies? Some foods can help, while others will just make your suffering worse.

  • Daimler cuts hours for up to 18,500 workers over chip shortage

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler will cut working hours for up to 18,500 employees and temporarily halt production at two plants in Germany due to a shortage of semiconductor chips that has hit global car production, it said on Wednesday. "Currently, there is a worldwide supply shortage of certain semiconductor components," a spokeswoman said. Daimler, which makes Mercedes-Benz cars, said workers at its plants in Bremen and Rastatt would have their hours shortened.

  • Airlines Are Issuing Upbeat Forecasts. Investors Aren’t Impressed.

    Quarterly results from Southwest, American, Spirit, and Alaska Air have largely landed with a thud. Here's why investors don't seem thrilled.

  • Latin American leaders seek more vaccines at Andorra summit

    Representatives of 22 countries from Latin America and Europe’s Iberian Peninsula, in their first, mostly virtual meeting since the pandemic started, called for more equitable access to coronavirus vaccines and flexible funding for their economic recovery. Frictions emerged over the participation of Venezuela's government in the Iberoamerican Summit hosted Wednesday by the tiny mountainous nation of Andorra, which lies between Spain and France in the Pyrenees mountain range. Many of the leaders were critical of global mechanisms for vaccine distribution that have brought to the Latin American region of 640 million just about 8% of the doses distributed across the world, most of them to a handful of countries.

  • Daunte Wright's parents, siblings speak at his funeral: 'My son should be burying me'

    Daunte Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, earlier this month.

  • Skywater Technology's stock opened 11% above IPO price, then extended gains

    SkyWater Technology Inc. received a nice reception on Wall Street, as the Minnesota-based semiconductor manufacturing services company's stock opened 10.7% above the initial public offering price, then added to gains. The company said overnight that it's IPO, which was upsized to 6.96 million shares from 5.8 million shares, priced at $14 a share, at the top of the expected range, as $97.44 million was raised. At the IPO price, the company was valued at $515.98 million. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $15.50 at 10:56 a.m. Eastern for 468,025 shares. It was recently trading up 14.1% at $15.98. Jefferies, Cowen and Piper Sandler were the underwriters of the IPO. The company recorded a net loss of $20.6 million, or sales of $140.4 million, for the year ended Jan. 3, after a loss of $16.4 million on revenue of $136.7 million, the previous year. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF was rallying 1.0% and the S&P 500 was rising 0.5%.

  • Exclusive: Volkswagen mulls board change that could see labour chief move on - sources

    Volkswagen is considering a change to its supervisory board that could lead to the replacement of Bernd Osterloh, the head of its powerful works council who clashed with CEO Herbert Diess last year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. One source said Osterloh had been offered the position of personnel director at Traton, Volkswagen's truck unit that was spun off and separately listed in 2019. The company, its main shareholder Porsche SE and the works council declined to comment.

  • Jaguar Land Rover to suspend output due to chip shortage

    Britain's biggest carmaker to suspend output at two factories because of global semiconductor shortage.

  • Chip Shortages Force More Cuts at North American Auto Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.Automakers are expanding and extending production cuts at some North American plants as they cope with a worsening global shortage of semiconductors.Chips for use in cars and trucks have been harder to come by as semiconductor makers have allocated more capacity to consumer products. The pandemic has caused a surge in orders for smartphones, TVs and computers as people try to make extended life at home more bearable, leaving less capacity for a stronger-than-expected rebound in vehicle demand. Recent weather-related disruptions of petrochemical supplies in the southern U.S. and a fire at a chipmaking plant in Japan have exacerbated the shutdowns.Read more: Fire and Ice Aggravate Chip Supply Headache for Car IndustryConsultant AlixPartners has said the chip shortage could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year. The recent setbacks could further delay an expected second-quarter recovery in output. “Production is shrinking, not increasing, so the balance between supply and demand is only getting worse,” said Takeshi Miyao, an analyst at researcher Carnorama.The biggest auto companies aren’t the only companies getting squeezed by the chip crisis. Truckmaker Paccar Inc. on March 31 said first-quarter deliveries have been reduced by about 3,000 vehicles.Here’s the current situation for major auto manufacturers in North America.General Motors Co.April 13: General Motors updated its notice from last week to say that it’s doing a little better than expected at its Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee. The site will resume production the week of April 19, a week earlier than it had expected. In addition, the automaker said it no longer expects to lose production of its Chevrolet Blazer at Mexico’s Ramos Assembly during the week of April 19.April 8: GM said it plans to resume production at a plant in Wentzville, Missouri, the week of April 12. Its factory in Spring Hill, will be down during the weeks of April 12 and April 19. A plant near Lansing, Michigan, will idle production for the week of April 19. Another Lansing-area factory will extend its downtime through the week of April 26.GM’s CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, and its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, will extend downtime through the week of May 10. In Mexico, the Ramos Assembly plant will be down the week of April 19. Only production of the Chevrolet Blazer sport-utility vehicle will be affected, the company said.March 24: The Wentzville plant, which makes the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks, was slated for two weeks of downtime starting March 29. GM extended downtime by two weeks at its Lansing Grand River plant. The factory, which makes the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro, idled production March 15.Starting the week of April 5, GM’s assembly plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico -- which has been down since Feb. 8 -- was scheduled to restart with two shifts. The factory makes the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.March 3: The automaker said its Gravatai plant in Brazil would be affected by downtime in April and May.Ford Motor Co.April 21: The weeks of May 3 and May 10, automaker will shutter plants in Chicago, Michigan and Kansas City that produce the Ford Explorer, the Mustang sports car and the F-150 pickup, Ford’s biggest moneymaker. During the same time, a factory in Ohio will stop producing some vans and trucks, while continuing to build chassis cabs for Super Duty pickups and medium duty trucks. The automaker also is idling a factory in Canada that builds the Edge SUV the week of May 3. In Europe, the company will take six additional down days at Craiova, Romania, through May 14. Other down days are planned in Valencia, Spain, and Saarlouis, Germany.April 14: For the weeks of April 19 and 26, downtime is set for the automaker’s assembly plants in Chicago; Flat Rock, Michigan; and Kansas City, Missouri, affecting lines for both F-150 trucks and Transit vans. Meanwhile, a plant in Ohio will build only Super Duty chassis cabs and medium-duty trucks. Kentucky Truck Plant will be down the weeks of April 26 and May 3 and there are some shift restrictions through May 31. And it’s not just in the U.S.: A joint venture in Turkey, Ford Otosan, will temporarily halt production of the Transit Custom, including the Tourneo, and Transit 2-Ton vans in Golcuk from April 19 to June 13.April 8: For the week of April 12, Ford is shutting a SUV plant in Chicago that builds the Explorer model, its Mustang factory in Michigan and the Transit van line at its assembly facility Kansas City.Ford also is canceling the traditional two-week summer shutdown at six factories in the U.S. to make up for lost production from the chip shortage. The automaker said it is planning its highest summer production in more than 15 years.March 31: The automaker said its F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan, will be down the week of April 5 and April 12. Truck operations in Kansas City were slated to halt the week of April 5. Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky was scheduled to shut the weeks of April 12 and April 19, and its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, will be down the weeks of April 12, 19 and 26.Ford also canceled some overtime shifts at multiple plants as late as June.March 22: The company stopped production at a commercial vehicle factory in Avon Lake, Ohio, with plans to resume output on March 29. Ford also dropped one shift until March 29 at a truck plant in Kentucky that makes vehicles including the F-250 pickup and Expedition SUV.March 21: Ford canceled an extra shift at the truck factory in Kentucky.March 18: The carmaker canceled night shifts for two days at another assembly plant in Louisville -- where it makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair -- due to the U.S. winter storm in Feb. and chip shortage.Toyota Motor Corp.April 8: The carmaker said in an emailed statement that its production has been affected at factories in Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia and Mexico “due to Covid and recent severe weather-related events.” The Tundra full-size truck production line at its plant in San Antonio, Texas, remains idled, it said.March 22: An unspecified petrochemical shortage affected output of 10 models made at plants in Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia and Mexico. Output has been curtailed for Toyota’s Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus ES 350, Lexus ES 300h, Tundra, Tacoma and Corolla models.March 17: A dearth of petrochemicals affected output at the carmaker’s plants in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico, according to a spokesman who didn’t provide further details.Honda Motor Co.April 1: The automaker said it would resume normal output at all vehicle, engine and transmission plants in North America.March 22: Honda said its purchasing and production teams were working to “limit the impact of this situation and are adjusting production as necessary,” the company said in an in an email, without elaborating.March 17: The carmaker suspended production at some plants across the U.S. and Canada, including factories in Alabama, Indiana, Ohio and Ontario, blaming the impact from the pandemic, chip shortages and severe winter weather on its supply chain.Stellantis NVMarch 26: The automaker plans to idle five factories in North America starting March 29 through early to mid-April, according to a company spokesperson. The facilities include a pickup factory in Warren, Michigan; a Jeep Cherokee sport-utility vehicle plant in Belvidere, Illinois; a Jeep Compass SUV factory in Toluca, Mexico; a muscle car plant in Brampton, Ontario; and a minivan-manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario.March 25: The union representing workers in Windsor said in a tweet the minivan plant would be down for a month.March 20: Stellantis, formed recently from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group, said production of its Ram Classic trucks in Warren and Saltillo, Mexico, will be affected “for a number of weeks.”Nissan Motor Co.April 14: The Japanese automaker canceled its Sunday-night and Friday-dayside shifts for the rest of April at its assembly factory in Smyrna, Tennessee. In Mississippi, the Canton assembly plant is canceling its Sunday-night and Friday-dayside production of Titan and Frontier models for the rest of April, while Altima car output will be shut down on six days scattered throughout the remainder of the month. In Mexico, the Aguascalientes Plant 1 is canceling production on April 16, 17 and 24.March 25: Nissan said it planned to resume production on March 26 at a plant in Aguascalientes a week after it halted output.March 23: Nissan restarted an assembly line at a plant in Canton, Mississippi, and a production line at a factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, both of which had been suspended since March 19.March 22: Nissan resumed output on another assembly line in Canton that had been off line since March 20.BMW AGMarch 22: BMW “production remains unaffected” in North America, the company said in an email.Tesla Inc.Feb. 8: Electric-vehicle manufacturer said in a 10-K filing that “increased demand for personal electronics has created a shortfall of microchip supply, and it is yet unknown how we may be impacted.”Daimler AGFeb. 5: The Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was “running as planned,” a Daimler spokesperson said.Hyundai Motor Co.Feb. 5: The South Korean automaker said in a statement that it was “closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with our supplier partners to maintain stable production.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

    One dose of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65%. Two doses of Pfizer's shot reduced infections by 90%.

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • Kayleigh McEnany says LeBron James would face more consequences if his name were 'LeBron Trump'

    "Let's say his name was LeBron Trump and he was a right-wing activist. He would be banned from Twitter and he would lose his job," McEnany said.

  • Military experts told us who they think would win if Russia invaded Ukraine

    Russia could be in for a surprise: Ukraine has been fighting in Donbass for seven years. Its skills and equipment are vastly improved.

  • Parents sue father accused of hiding Kristin Smart's body

    The parents of missing California college student Kristin Smart on Thursday sued the father of the man charged with killing their daughter nearly 25 years ago. The lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court said Smart's body was buried in Ruben Flores's backyard and he moved the body “under cover of darkness” to another location a few days after investigators searched his property in February 2020. Ruben Flores, 80, pleaded not guilty to accessory after murder on Monday, and his son, Paul Flores, 44, pleaded not guilty to murder.

  • Russia Abruptly Claims It Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in Eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high alert for weeks. The defense ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S. Army-led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just flew sideways over the Martian surface in its second aerial adventure

    Ingenuity is moving fast after its first flight. Future attempts will go further and faster as NASA engineers push the helicopter 'to the limit.'

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.