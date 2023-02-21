Jaguar Land Rover launches hiring spree to develop self-driving car

The interior of a Range Rover sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the production line the Jaguar Land Rover vehicle manufacturing plant in Solihull, UK - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jaguar Land Rover is racing to hire tech workers who have been laid off across Europe as it attempts to develop a self-driving car.

The company (JLR) intends to recruit 100 more engineers at new hubs in Munich, Germany; Bologna, Italy; and Madrid, Spain.

Its recruitment drive follows a wave of redundancies at big tech companies following a global slowdown. The parent companies of Google and Facebook are axing 23,000 jobs between them, with many other players following suit.

JLR is aiming to bring more of the software development it does to make its cars park, drive and brake by themselves in-house, tightening its grip on the experience for passengers and easing its reliance on suppliers.

Self-driving cars will rely on a variety of cameras and other sensors, combined with lots of processing power and offsite data storage in order for the systems controlling the car to learn over time.

The new engineers will write software to get these parts to interact and also comply with ever-stricter rules which govern their use.

Thomas Müller, product engineering director at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We are harnessing talent in autonomous technologies around the world to develop new autonomous technologies for our future products, which will deliver a truly modern luxury experience for our clients.”

JLR already has centres in the USA, Hungary, Ireland, the UK, China and India, employing 1,100 technology-focused engineers.

The newest cars can already detect possible collisions, assisting with braking, and they can use sensors to manage cruise control, spotting cars ahead and slowing automatically if needed.

Cars can also spot road markings and aid drivers in staying in lane. The government is paving the way with new laws to provide for a type of self-driving on motorways from 2025.

Being free from bicycles and pedestrians, motorways are less busy environments for computers which makes it easier for them to make decisions.

The term “self driving” itself has come in for criticism and last year ministers were advised to make using it a criminal offence if human input is still involved.

Elon Musk’s company Tesla has been criticised for having marketed a so-called Full Self-Driving mode that has previously been labelled “misleading” by the head of the US National Transportation Safety Board.

Tesla warns drivers in owners’ manuals to keep their hands on the wheel and “be prepared to take over at any moment.”