Jaguar Land Rover Wants to Stop Imports of Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi and VW SUVs

Mack Hogan
·2 min read
Photo credit: Land Rover/Lamborghini
Photo credit: Land Rover/Lamborghini

From Road & Track

Jaguar Land Rover has filed with the U.S. Trade Commision and federal courts in Delaware and New Jersey, seeking to bar Volkswagen Group from importing a wide variety of its crossovers and SUVs to the U.S. over a software dispute.

The filings, reported by Bloomberg Quint, allege that products from Lamborghini, Volkswagen, and Audi infringe on a JLR patent protecting its Terrain Response off-road system. The patent covers vehicle systems that configure an automobile for safer and more controlled off-road operation, including things like "Mud" or "Sand" modes that tailor the car's operation for various conditions. According to JLR, many VW Group models—including the Porsche Cayenne, Audi E-tron, Audi A6 Allroad, Audi Q7, Lamborghini Urus, Volkswagen Atlas, and more—infringe on this patent with their drive mode systems.

So the British automaker has filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission. The Commission cannot award damages or fine the accused brands, but it can halt the importation of infringing products to the U.S. The ITC also tends to move faster than federal courts, with Bloomberg noting that such investigations usually get wrapped up in 15 to 18 months. Still, JLR has also filed federal lawsuits in New Jersey and Delaware district courts seeking damages.

Interestingly, Bentley is not party to any of these actions. That may be in part because—as Jaguar notes in its claim—Bentley has twice challenged Jaguar's patent, in 2014 and 2019. (Both attempts were unsuccessful.) Bentley still includes off-road drive modes in the Bentayga, but following those disputes the brand seems to have found a way to implement terrain modes without infringing on JLR's patent. Numerous non-VW Group brands also offer configurable off-road drive modes in their pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers, and so far have not been sued by JLR.

Clearly, other automakers have found a way to offer off-road terrain modes without infringing on JLR, which claims to be the first automaker to offer such a system. But JLR believes that the Volkswagen Group knowingly infringed on its patent, noting that the defendants were first notified of the alleged breach back in 2018. It's likely that the parties will eventually find some kind of settlement, but in the meantime there's a chance that vehicles like the Lamborghini Urus and Audi A6 Allroad could temporarily be held up.

Reached for comment, representatives from Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen USA noted that their respective companies do not comment on ongoing litigation. Lamborghini declined to comment. Audi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. This post will be updated if we hear back.

