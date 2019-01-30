Jaguar F-type Loses Its Manual Transmission and Costs More for 2020

From Car and Driver

Between the 2020 Jaguar F-type's higher price tag and the cancellation of its manual-transmission option, take your pick on which news is less savory. The pricing shift is expected-few modern vehicles get less expensive over their lifespans-and the move to an automatic-only transmission lineup is explained by the stick shift's low take rates among customers.

Only four percent of F-type buyers to date have opted for the manual transmission since it was introduced to the lineup for 2016. It was exclusive to rear-wheel-drive V-6 coupes and convertibles in 340- or 380-hp tune, on which it brought a discount relative to the eight-speed automatic transmission. Until the F-type's base turbocharged four-cylinder arrived for the 2018 model year, the manual V-6 was the most affordable way to get Jaguar's attractive sports car.

Alas, once the 2019 model year is wiped clean, so is the stick. It's been nipped in Canada, too. In its home nation, the U.K., the manual-transmission F-type continues on, as do the three-pedal diesel versions of the XE and XF sedans and the E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs.



Photo credit: Jaguar More

Jaguar's price increases for the 2020 F-type are fairly minor, in the scheme of things. The base, four-cylinder P300 coupe starts at $62,625, only $880 more than last year's model. Buyers will see a bigger increase among the P340 and P380 R-Dynamic models, given the absence of last year's lower-cost stick-shift variants, but comparing automatic-transmission versions of both from 2019 to 2020, prices are only up $980. The bellicose supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 soldiers on in the 550-hp F-type R coupe, and even more exhaust noise and a 200-mph top speed are available courtesy of the 575-hp SVR; both also see price increases of $980, to $102,825 and $124,625.

The only non-pricing, non-transmission-related update is a new Checkered Flag Limited Edition. In case that isn't self-explanatory, the special edition F-type gains checkered-flag graphics for its leather seats and etched onto the door sills. It also adds darker aluminum trim, a black microsuede headliner, a red hash mark on the steering wheel, exclusive 20-inch wheels, and a black roof set against white, gray, or red paint. Buyers can combine the special kit with the rear-wheel-drive, four-cylinder F-type P300 and all-wheel-drive, V-6–powered P380 trim for $72,925 and $95,525 (for convertible versions of each, add $2400). The entire 2020 F-type lineup goes on sale in the spring of 2019.

