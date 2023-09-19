Jaguars broadcasters’ blunt appraisal: Trevor Lawrence isn’t in Patrick Mahomes’ class

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed Monday on a restructured contract that will pay him more money than anyone in the NFL over the next four seasons.

Mahomes was voted by his peers as the best player in the NFL, and other players will use him as a benchmark for, well, greatness.

During the Chiefs’ 17-9 win Sunday, Jacksonville broadcasters Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman and Tony Boselli noted that Mahomes was clearly a cut above Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

It came on the 54-yard pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Skyy Moore that salted away Sunday’s victory at EverBank Stadium.

“When Patrick Mahomes extends the play and, man, he extends the play, and Foyesade Oluokun is in pursuit of Patrick Mahomes and then down the field you’ve got a busted coverage,” one of the analysts noted.

“Patrick Mahomes-Trevor Lawrence, Trevor to show that he belongs in the class and the conversation with Patrick Mahomes. I think this game would say that Trevor’s not ready for that yet. He’s still got a ways to go. And this offense has got a ways to go.”

Another added: “Tough day today here at the Bank.”

Earlier in the game, the broadcasters offered a glowing review of Mahomes on his touchdown throw to Travis Kelce.

“That play right there I think is a perfect example of what makes Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes,” one said. “Nothing’s there, he buys time extends the play on the right side of the pocket. And the connection that him and Travis Kelce, I mean these two guys, I think that’s No. 47 between the two of them, touchdowns. Forty-seven touchdowns. That’s amazing.”

X user Clay Wendler shared video of both comments from the Jaguars broadcasters, who were blunt in their assessment of their quarterback.

The absolute defeat in the voice of the Jaguars announcers lamenting the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/dwSo52cIzb — ️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) September 18, 2023