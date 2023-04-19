Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks arrested in Nashville after domestic dispute

ESPN and Florida Times-Union are reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested on Saturday in Nashville for domestic assault and vandalism.

According to Davidson County court records, Claybrooks allegedly snatched a cell phone from a woman’s hand and threw it to the ground during an argument. The woman, who claims to be Claybrooks’ ex-girlfriend, had bruises and abrasions on her hand when she made contact with police.

Claybrooks was charged with two misdemeanors for domestic assault and vandalism and was released on a $2,500 bond. His next court appearance is set for May 1.

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville, Tennessee involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Claybrooks was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and played all 17 games with the Jaguars last season. He totaled 13 tackles over the course of the season.

