Jaguars’ Lerentee McCray arrested after high-speed chase in Florida: affidavit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray is charged with attempting to flee a law enforcement officer after a high-speed chase Sunday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers in Fruitland Park tried to pull over McCray in a Dodge Ram around 1 a.m. after he was clocked going 88 mph in a 50-mph zone on State Road 25, the report said.

McCray, 31, allegedly stuck his arm out of the window, made an obscene hand gesture and continued speeding up to 100 mph, the affidavit said.

Fruitland police officers called off the traffic stop after McCray was seen swerving across three lanes, according to the report.

McCray was eventually pulled over by Tavares police, who took him to AdventHealth Waterman for a medical evaluation.

A Fruitland Park officer met McCray at the hospital to inform him of the charge, the affidavit said, and he replied: “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

Records show McCray was taken to Lake County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information,” the NFL’s Jaguars said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”