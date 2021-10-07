Jaguars players yelled 'Grind!' in a huddle days after a video of their coach dancing with a woman at a bar went viral

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars. Michael Conroy/AP Images

Jaguars players broke a huddle by yelling "grind!"

It may have been a coincidence, but it came days after a viral video of Urban Meyer dancing with a woman.

Reports have indicated that Meyer is in hot water with the Jaguars.

Urban Meyer is still the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and players might be having some fun at his expense.

Meyer got into hot water this past week when he chose not to fly home with his team after a game in Cincinnati. Meyer instead decided to stay in Ohio to visit family, which is unusual for a head coach.

However, over the weekend, two videos of Meyer dancing with a woman who was not his wife at his bar in Columbus, Ohio, went viral. Meyer apologized for his actions and said he spoke with the team to apologize for being a distraction.

On Wednesday, Jaguars players may have had some fun with the situation. As they broke huddle in practice, the team yelled, "Grind!"

Some players even appeared to be laughing as they left the huddle.

Of course, this could have been an innocent tribute to putting in the work at practice, but the timing is eyebrow-raising.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters that the team has moved past Meyer's incident.

"He's still my head coach," Lawrence said via NBC Sports. "I still respect him, regardless of what happens. Like I said, we're a team, and we're figuring it out. So, we're all good. We had a great day of practice today, and we're all still working."

Other Jaguars players have been less-flattering behind the scenes. NFL reporter Mike Silver reported on Tuesday that one player said Meyer has "zero" credibility with the team and had very little credibility to begin. Silver reported that players began laughing when Meyer left the room after apologizing.

