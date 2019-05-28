Jaguars QB Foles out of OTAs for personal reasons

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized team activities due to personal reasons.

Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday the team has no timetable for his return.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family," Marrone said.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.

Foles isn't a total stranger to the system in Jacksonville, and his absence in the offseason is likely to be insignificant in the big picture.

Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was Foles' position coach in Philadelphia before he served part of last season as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

