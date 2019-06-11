Jaguars' Ramsey: No extension coming in 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars informed Jalen Ramsey he won't receive a contract extension this year, the All-Pro cornerback said Tuesday at minicamp.

Ramsey said he wasn't upset about the situation, even joking on Twitter that he planned to "ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away."

"As long as I'm a part of this organization, as long as I'm a part of Duval County, I'm going to give the city and the players all I've got, and I think y'all know that," Ramsey said. "I've fought through injuries. I've fought through everything, haven't missed a game. ...

"I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I've earned a new contract. But at the end of the day, it's not the end of the world. I'm tremendously blessed. I'm so blessed. I'm not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I've been told."

Ramsey, 24, is entering his fourth season. In April, the Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract that will pay him $13.7 million in 2020. He will earn a base salary of $3.6 million in 2019.

Ramsey has started all 48 games since the Jags made him the No. 5 overall pick in 2016, totaling 193 tackles, nine interceptions and 44 passes defensed. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and has made two straight Pro Bowls (2017-18).

