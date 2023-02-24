Jaheim McMillan’s mother and BLM demand civil rights probe into Black teen’s killing

The mother of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, Black Lives Matter Grassroots and other activists are calling for a federal civil rights investigation into the Black teen’s shooting death by a Gulfport police officer.

“I am so disappointed by the decision and had hope that Mississippi would do the right thing, but they do not have the courage,” Jaheim’s mother, Katrina Mateen, said in a statement released by Black Lives Matter Grassroots, a non-profit group made up of over a dozen BLM chapters.

The grand jury report released Wednesday cleared Officer Kenneth Nassar of any criminal wrongdoing.

The shooting happened shortly after Gulfport police responded to a 911 call in the area of Pass Road and 8th Avenue in reference to minors — since identified as McMillan and four other teens — who were in a silver Kia Soul wearing masks and waving guns at motorists.

Nassar and another Gulfport police officer caught up with the teens after they pulled into a Family Dollar store in Gulfport on the afternoon of Oct. 6.

McMillan and another teen jumped out of the car and ran with guns in their hands.

Body camera video released in fatal Gulfport police shooting of Jaheim McMillan

In police body and dash cam footage, McMillan is seen running in front of the store with a gun near his side when Nassar fires eight shots, ultimately resulting in McMillan’s death.

Nassar started shooting just seconds after he got out of his patrol car and ordered McMillan to drop his weapon.

Mateens and the BLM’s members and other activist are disputing claims from police that McMillan “became a threat when he exited the vehicle.”

“Jaheim McMillan’s family and activists are challenging the story from law enforcement saying that security camera videos, the refusal to release the unedited video, and event the nature of the brief clip the family has been allowed to see warrant a further and impartial investigation,” the statement said.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a 100-page investigative report on the shooting, along with three video clips.

Story continues

Body camera footage shows the moments before 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by Gulfport police outside of a Family Dollar store in Oct. 2022.

The first video is a combination of police dash cam and body camera footage that is edited and slowed down by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Certain parts of the video are highlighted with red arrows or circles pointing to point to such things as the guns in Jaheim and another teen’s hand when they jumped out of the car and ran.

In another part of the edited footage, the red marks point to such things as as a gun found in the parking lot a distance away from the teen after the shooting.

“White officials in Mississippi are working to impede Black progress in every possible way — from attempting to block Black political power to refusing to protect the sanctity of Black life, “ Melina Abdullah, director of BLM Grassroots, said in the statement. “It is clear that Mississippi state and local governments seek to continue their long legacy of Black oppression and dehumanization.”

Jaheim McMillan, 15

Local activist Marquell Bridges, who was among five demonstrators arrested during a protest in Gulfport said “we will keep fighting for justice and accountability for this child, whose life was stolen by Gulfport police.”

Other in- and out-of-state activists are in Gulfport to provide support to Mateen and the community in the aftermath of the grand jury ruling.

Andrew Joseph Jr. whose 14-year-old son was hit and killed while crossing a highway after a run-in with Tampa, Florida authorities in 2014, is among those on the ground.

“For black lives to matter in Mississippi, federal civil rights action is urgent,” Joseph said in the statement.

Jaheim’s family hired high-profile civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tp represent them. He could not be reachhed for comment on Wednesday or Thursday.

Protesters hold signs in support of justice for Jaheim McMillan, who was shot by police, during a protest outside the Gulfport Police Station in Gulfport on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.