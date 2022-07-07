Jahiem Brown arrested in connection with a gunshot homicide committed early Wednesday in East Topeka

Jahiem Brown, 20, was booked early Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a gunshot homicide committed early Wednesday morning at this location just north of S.E. 2nd Street and a half-block west of S.E. Lawrence.

A Topeka man was booked early Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a gunshot homicide committed early Wednesday in East Topeka.

Jahiem Brown, 20, was being held Thursday morning without bond in connection with one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and the criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Topeka police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said Brown was arrested in connection with the gunshot death of Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka.

Officers found Cantrell after being called about 12:51 a.m. Wednesday to the area of an alley located just north of S.E. 2nd and about a half block west of S.E. Lawrence.

Brown was booked at 12:55 a.m. Thursday into the jail, according to jail records.

A GoFundMe website seeking to raise $10,000 for funeral arrangements and household expenses has been created by Cantrell's wife, Marisela Cantrell, according to that site.

A separate GoFundMe website seeking to raise $3,500 for funeral expenses has been created by Cantrell's niece, Adrianna Calvillo-Perez, according to that site.

Brown, 20, has two felony convictions

Shawnee County District Court records show Brown in April 2021 was given a suspended sentence and placed on 12 months probation after being convicted in Shawnee County District Court of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Brown then was given a suspended sentence and placed on 18 months probation after being convicted last January in Shawnee County District Court of the criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

