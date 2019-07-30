Jai Corp Limited (NSE:JAICORPLTD) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend

Is Jai Corp Limited (NSE:JAICORPLTD) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A 0.6% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Jai has some staying power. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Jai for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Although it reported a loss over the past 12 months, Jai currently pays a dividend. When a company recently reported a loss, we should investigate if its cash flows covered the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Jai's dividend payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. Its most recent annual dividend was ₹0.50 per share, effectively flat on its first payment ten years ago.





Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Jai's EPS have declined at around 70% a year. With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business. Dividends are about stability, and Jai's earnings per share, which support the dividend, have been anything but stable.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. We're a bit uncomfortable with the company paying a dividend while being loss-making, although at least the dividend was covered by free cash flow. Second, it has a limited history of earnings per share growth, but at least the dividends have been relatively stable. Ultimately, Jai comes up short on our dividend analysis. It's not that we think it is a bad company - just that there are likely more appealing dividend prospects out there on this analysis.

