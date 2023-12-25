Jaidyn Triplett talks the latest in music, acting, more
Jaidyn Triplett is an actress known for the series iCarly on Paramount Plus. She also sings. Good Day's Natalie McCann had a chance to catch up with her to talk music, acting and more.
Jaidyn Triplett is an actress known for the series iCarly on Paramount Plus. She also sings. Good Day's Natalie McCann had a chance to catch up with her to talk music, acting and more.
From creeping supernatural horror and psychological thrillers to ebulent rom-coms and progression fantasy chickens, this list has something for every reader.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
It's light, it's cute and it's got space for up to 40 treasured family baubles, bangles and balls.
Five NBA games will get underway on Christmas Day, and the Bucks and Knicks will tip things off.
Snag this top-selling essential just in time for the winter cooking season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Eagles game.
No room? No problem! Conquer clutter with these sanity-saving tree bags, gift wrap organizers and last-minute decor finds.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
Christmas is here — if you haven't gotten all your shopping done, here's your chance to get all your presents with just a click of the mouse.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular and this sale won't last forever.
More than 241,000 fans of the $5 wonder can't be wrong!
If the Cowboys can play better on the road against playoff-caliber teams, why haven’t they? And if they haven’t, should onlookers believe that they can?
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
Scott Pianowski breaks down how Joe Flacco has shockingly unlocked the Browns' passing game at the most important time of the fantasy season.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
Whether you’ve taken a few classes here and there or starting from the beginning, these are must-have products to start your yoga practice.
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, so a Porsche wasn't too expensive of a gift to give to the Kellys.