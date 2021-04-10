Jail administrator gives updates to GBA

Apr. 10—Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an April 9 meeting.

During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 71 people in jail that morning: 56 men and 15 women. Three were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and two were sentenced to county time.

Girdner said there were a few full-time positions open at the jail.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

What's next

The next GBA meeting is April 21 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.