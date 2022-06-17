Jail assault defendant deemed incompetent to stand trial

Jun. 17—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge decided this week that a Springfield, Illinois, man accused of assaulting another inmate two years ago at the McDonald County Jail is not competent to stand trial at this time and ordered that he remain in the care and custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Judge Jacob Skouby found Carmelo M. Burgos incompetent to stand trial and assist in his own defense at a hearing Monday in McDonald County Circuit Court.

Burgos, 28, was charged with first-degree assault and damage to jail property after a July 4, 2020, fight at the jail in Pineville. Burgos hit fellow inmate Ricky Couch over the head with a wooden chair and pummeled him in the head and face with his fists as both men were visiting with family members by phone.

Couch suffered serious cuts to his face and was taken to a hospital; five sutures were required to close his primary wound.

Burgos was one of three inmates who escaped from the jail a year later by overpowering an officer and using her keys to let themselves out. They were captured two nights later in Noel.

Burgos has charges of escape and third-degree assault still pending against him from that case.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.