Jail and Bail fundraiser to return in-person

Feb. 8—Folks in Madison County are being arrested for a good cause — to raise money for the Hope's Wings Domestic Violence Shelter.

Each year, the Hope's Wings Domestic Violence Shelter staff and administration host the Jail and Bail fundraiser where individuals can be "fake arrested" and required to post bail.

According to Jennifer Lainhart, Director of Hope's Wings, nearly 40 individuals and community members have signed up to be arrested, and post a $500 bail.

Some of those individuals include the Richmond City Commission, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Chief of Berea Police Eric Scott, individuals running in the upcoming election, County Attorney Jennie Haymond and Judge Reagan Taylor.

All funds raised will go towards Hope's Wing's emergency shelter and will be used for repairs to the building, medications for clients, transportation, clothes, food and any other expenses grants will not cover.

"The cuffs are waiting for them," Lainhart laughed. "It's all in fun, we have a good time, but the purpose of Jail and Bail is very serious. We need those funds to support our emergency shelter. There are not a lot of grants that support emergency shelters."

Typically, the fundraiser raises about $35,000 a year. However, this year, Hope's Wings and Lainhart are hoping to have more funds raised as COVID-19 forced the group to cancel two prominent fundraisers throughout the pandemic which have cost them about $50,000.

"So basically Jail and Bail is carrying two fundraisers," she said. "With us being short, we really hope this will do well again this year."

While individuals have already begun to raise their "bail money" the actual fundraiser deadline and day of arrests will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church on Main Street in Richmond.

Last year, the Jail and Bail event was held virtually, and Lainhart said she is looking forward to the event returning to in-person, but precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues

"Hosting the event at First Christian Church gives us the space to spread out and do social distancing," said Lainhart. "We ask that anyone coming, to pay bail or turn in a pledge, wear masks. We want to be safe with COVID, but also we understand the need to get back into life and keep people safe," Lainhart shared.

She said allowing the event to be in-person gives individuals who participate to get to know those in their communities working with the program, and support raising awareness about domestic violence which continues to be prevalent in Madison County.

According to Lainhart, when COVID-19 first took hold, the shelter received less and less calls for help, which administration believed was due to victims being quarantined with their abusers and unable to reach out for help.

With restrictions being lifted and individuals returning to work, the calls to Hope's Wings have increased.

"We are always busy at Hope's Wings, and I would imagine the police are very busy as well," she said.

In early January, Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson stated since August 2021, the city of Richmond Police Department has responded to six barricade situations — most of which have been domestic violence related.

"'I know our domestic violence response has increased, and I know these cases are becoming more violent. I definitely think (COVID-19) has had an impact and it goes without saying, I think we need to be as nice as we can to people when we pass them on the street. You never know what kind of day they are having," Richardson said previously."

In addition to the impact on case numbers and those seeking help, the pandemic has also impacted the intake protocol for those who do seek help at the shelter in order to keep the clients, staff, and other families safe.

In the future — and perhaps with the funds from this year's Jail and Bail — Lainhart hopes to build the organization's endowment for the facility to be able to become more self-sustaining.

Also, she aspires to build a small apartment complex on site for transitional housing. This could offer an extra layer of protection for the women they serve, as well as a larger focus on case management.

Regardless of what the future holds, Lainhart stressed Hope's Wings and the staff are there 24-7, whenever services are needed.

"We want people to know that we are here, and they can always seek out shelter at Hope's Wings," she stressed.

To contact Hope's Wings for assistance, or to be arrested in the Jail and Bail fundraiser, contact (859) 623-4095.