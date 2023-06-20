Jail commissary funds reviewed

Jun. 20—GREENSBURG — The commissary at the Decatur County Detention Center showed a balance of $57,274.57 at the end of May. Deposits for the month were $29,476.12 and receipts were $9.602.43.

Deposits are the fees collected from inmates ordering items such as food or clothing from the commissary as well as fees collected from inmate visitation and phone or text message use. Receipts are the amount paid from the commissary account to purchase items for the sheriff department and detention center.

Under Indiana Code 36-8-10-21, commissary funds are separate from the general fund and money in commissary does not revert to the general fund.

Commissary fund money can be used for the following:

—Merchandise to sell to inmates via the commissary.

—Commissary operating expenses, including facilities and personnel.

—Special law enforcement training for department employees.

—Equipment, e.g. vehicles, computers, software, communication devices, office machinery, furnishings, cameras and photographic equipment.

—Animals, animal training, animal holding equipment and supplies.

—Employee uniforms

—Activities to maintain order and discipline among inmates.

—Activities intended to reduce or prevent substance abuse, child abuse, domestic violence, drinking and driving or juvenile delinquency.

—Expenses relating to the establishment, operation or maintenance of the sex and violent offender registry website.

—Any other purpose benefiting the sheriff department as mutually agreed upon by the county fiscal body and the sheriff.

According to IC 36-8-10-21, money disbursed from commissary "must be supplemental — rather than a replacement for regular appropriations made to carry out," the above listed purposes.

Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose stated via email that the detention center has purchased one patrol vehicle, training for both patrol and detention deputies, uniforms for deputies and clothing, blankets, and other items for inmates.

He noted that, additionally, the detention center is considering purchasing one and maybe two more patrol vehicles, plus other items not covered in the general fund.

Noelle Maxwell: news@greensburgdailynews.com.