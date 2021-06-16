Spanish man who ate his mother ordered to compensate brother

James Badcock
·3 min read
Alberto Sanchez Gomez, 28, was branded the cannibal kiler of Ventas
Alberto Sanchez Gomez, 28, was branded the cannibal kiler of Ventas

A man who killed his mother, chopped her into pieces and spent more than two weeks eating body parts he kept in plastic food containers has been jailed in Madrid for 15 years and five months.

Alberto Sánchez Gómez, a 28-year-old from Madrid, was found guilty of murder and desecrating a corpse and was ordered to pay €60,000 in compensation to his brother.

When police arrested Sánchez Gómez in February 2019, he still had blood stains around his mouth and flesh under his nails, police noted.

Officers found the remains of his 66-year-old mother after a friend had reported as suspicious not having seen María Soledad Gómez for a month.

On calling at the door of his mother’s apartment, near Madrid’s Las Ventas bullring, Sánchez officers heard Gómez say calmly: “My mother’s here. She’s dead.”

When they forced their way inside, they found a hellish scene, with body parts belonging to the murderer’s mother packed into food containers inside the fridge and in other areas of the house.

Alberto S&#xe1;nchez G&#xf3;mez
Alberto Sánchez Gómez

Some police officers were reportedly physically sick when hearing Sánchez Gómez relate that he had killed his mother by strangling her during a dispute, sometime between late January and early February, before cutting up her body with a saw and kitchen knives.

“The idea was to make her body disappear,” he said, admitting that he “occasionally” ate parts of her body, while storing others and throwing some out with the rubbish inside plastic bags. he also fed some of her to his dog, the court heard.

Ms Gómez had suffered a series of violent attacks at the hands of her son, and had had a restraining order placed on him.

It is not known whether he forced his way into the house or if his mother let him in.

Sánchez Gómez had been arrested a dozen times, usually for assaulting his mother. The most recent arrest before he committed murder was in August 2018 for violating the restraining order.

The investigation into Sánchez Gómez revealed that he had a record of psychiatric illness, considered to be suffering from a personality disorder which may have been aggravated by drug use. He was said to become violent if he did not take his medication, and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit three times at his mother’s request.

However, according to media reports, Sánchez Gómez was granted voluntary discharges from these spells in institutions when it was considered that he was stable.

Mental illness and the lack of resources dedicated to psychiatric services in Spain’s public health system has become a major talking point since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government revealed this month it was working on a plan to improve attention to children and young people with psychological problems.

Sánchez Gómez had claimed in court that he had heard voices in his head telling him to kill his mother and dismember her body, but the judge ruled that there was no evidence of “serious alteration in his understanding of reality to the point of nullifying his will and cognitive faculties”.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccine access, not acceptance, key issue in Americas -PAHO

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -The primary issue with lagging COVID-19 vaccinations in the Americas is access to doses, not acceptance of vaccine safety or efficacy, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, urging donor countries to send shots as soon as possible. The Group of Seven rich nations said on Sunday they will provide 1 billion vaccine doses over the next year to help poorer countries inoculate their populations. "I want to be clear that the primary issue in the Americas is vaccine access, not vaccine acceptance," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during the organization's weekly news conference.

  • Nora Quoirin: Third party could have been involved in death, court rules

    The death of a teenager from London in the Malaysian jungle could have involved a "third party", a court said on Wednesday as it overruled an inquest verdict of misadventure. Nora Quoirin, 15, vanished from her room during a family holiday at the Dusun rainforest resort in August 2019 and was found dead nine days later. Her family have repeatedly insisted there was no way that she would have left the resort of her own volition, but a coroner in Malaysia concluded in January that no one else was

  • Khamenei set to tighten grip in Iran vote as frustrations grow

    Iranians elect a new president on Friday in a race dominated by hardline candidates close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with popular anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms set to keep many pro-reform Iranians at home. The front-runner in a carefully vetted field is Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge seen by analysts and insiders as representing the security establishment at its most fearsome. But the authorities' hopes for a high turnout and a boost to their legitimacy may be disappointed, as official polls suggest only about 40% of over 59 million eligible Iranians will vote.

  • Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to powerful appeals court

    Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to powerful appeals court

  • Search continues for Tennessee man who disappeared without a trace in early May

    The 32-year-old father disappeared on May 2, 2021.

  • U.S. CDC to suspend import of dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it will temporarily suspend importation of dogs from 113 countries classified as high risk for dog rabies effective July 14. The suspension applies to all dogs, including puppies, emotional support dogs, and dogs that traveled out of the United States and returning from high-risk countries. The CDC said the "temporary action is necessary to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the public’s health against the reintroduction of canine rabies virus variant (dog rabies) into the United States."

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts said that based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside the reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gave no confirmation of a leak or other details.

  • Conditions at Guantánamo Bay suddenly got worse after Biden took office, prisoners and advocates told VICE

    Prisoners say guards now refuse to speak to them and have denied them medicine, according to a VICE News report.

  • Reports find US housing crisis worsening; gov't help needed

    Two studies released Wednesday found that the nation's housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly following the pandemic, likely widening the housing gap between Black, Latino and white households, as well as putting homeownership out of the reach of lower class Americans. Both reports call for government action through traditional measures like down payment assistance and a massive increase in homebuilding to address the issue. The reports by Harvard University and the National Association of Realtors come from different perspectives, but ultimately reach the same conclusion: the United States isn't building enough housing to address population growth, causing record low home availability, and rising home prices are putting homeownership out of reach of millions of Americans.

  • American record holder Shelby Houlihan receives four-year ban week before Olympic track trials

    The 1500m and 5000m record holder received a four-year ban following a positive test for nandrolone, which she explained was the result of consuming pork.

  • Federal Agent Admits to Falsely Accusing Tennessee Professor of Being a Chinese Spy

    In an ongoing trial in Knoxville, Tenn., last week, FBI Agent Kujtim Sadiku admitted federal agents had falsely accused former University of Tennessee associate professor Dr. Anming Hu of being a spy for the Chinese government. Trial details: During the trial, Sadiku said he did not read nearly every document used by federal prosecutors as proof against Hu, adding that he does not remember the contents of some of them, according to Knoxville News Sentinel. During cross-examination, defense attorney Phil Lomonaco told Sadiku, “You wanted to find a Chinese spy in Knoxville.”

  • North Korea’s Kim Jong-un warns of possible food shortages and extended Covid restrictions

    North Korea has imposed strict anti-virus measures even though it claims that it doesn’t have even a single case of Covid-19

  • Man and woman found dead inside Spring area apartment

    Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities responded to the scene in reference to shots being fired, and the bodies were discovered.

  • Mexico missing students: Remains of third victim identified

    Almost seven years after 43 students disappeared, the remains of a third victim are identified.

  • Glendale Police Officer Saves Deer Trapped in Fence

    Police in Glendale, California, rescued a baby deer that had become stuck between fence railings on June 13.This footage, released by Glendale Police, shows the deer struggling between the railings. A police officer frees the deer by pushing its body backwards through them, much to the delight of the residents nearby.Police said the fawn was quickly able to rejoin its mother after it was released. Credit: Glendale Police via Storyful

  • Kim Jong Un looks much thinner in new photographs, causing health speculation

    The health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has long been a source of morbid fascination in rival South Korea, which sits in the shadow of Kim's 1.2-million-strong army and his growing arsenal of nuclear-armed missiles.

  • Evan Jager, Olympic steeplechase medalist, more U.S. distance stars out of Olympic Trials

    Evan Jager, Molly Huddle and Shannon Rowbury will not race the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

  • Discovery of body ends search for missing 38-year-old at Joshua Tree, rangers say

    The man was last seen June 5.

  • Simone Biles’ brother acquitted of triple murder — then chaos erupts in Ohio courtroom

    “He killed my baby. You know he killed my baby,” a woman was heard shouting.

  • House Call: It’s Time to Pull Out Your Camera

    Or buy a really cool new one Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest