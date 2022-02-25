Jail contractor who bribed ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe with gifts, cash for more than a decade sentenced to 3 years

A former jail contractor who lavished ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe with trips to resorts and casinos, expensive gifts, campaign contributions and tens of thousands in cash in exchange for favorable treatment for his business was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison.

The term U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen issued to Gerard “Jerry” Boyle was the maximum prosecutors agreed to recommend as part of a plea deal reached with the Tennessee businessman just weeks before his trial last year.

Allen also ordered Boyle to pay a $35,000 fine. He’d already agreed to forfeit $2.7 million to the federal government as part of the plea deal.

Boyle’s lawyers asked the judge during a lengthy hearing in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to sentence the 67-year-old to home confinement. They pointed to his long history of good works, including generous donations of time and money to charitable organizations. They also said he had cardiovascular issues that put him at risk in prison, especially during the pandemic.

Boyle’s family, friends, former employees, charitable organization leaders and other sheriffs submitted 71 letters to the court attesting to his good deeds.

Allen said she had no doubt Boyle could “fill the entire courthouse” with supporters, and commended him for the good things he had done. But she agreed with U.S. Assistant District Attorney Melissa O’Boyle that the good acts didn’t take away from the crimes he’d committed.

“This scheme was egregious and it was extensive,” O’Boyle told the judge. “This was not an oopsie. This was not an accident. ... He played the game and he played it well for over a decade.”

Boyle pleaded guilty in October to a single charge of conspiring to commit mail fraud, just weeks after a jury found McCabe guilty of all 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering he faced. McCabe, who served as Norfolk’s sheriff from 1994-2017, is scheduled to be sentenced May 20.

Boyle was the owner and operator of Correct Care Solutions, a now defunct Nashville-based business that provided medical care to inmates at jails and prisons across the country. Boyle worked closely with McCabe while employed by another company that provided the same services before starting his own business in 2003. The Norfolk jail was one of the first contracts Boyle won after going out on his own.

Story continues

During their long business relationship, Boyle frequently gave the sheriff large cash loans that were never repaid. He also paid for trips to resorts and casinos, and gave McCabe pricey gifts and premium tickets to sporting events, concerts and other entertainment.

Boyle told the judge it took him a long time to accept that all the things he gave amounted to bribery.

“The relationship I had with Sheriff McCabe was extremely complicated,” Boyle said. “The things I did for him ... I saw it as being part of a friendship.”

But as he heard more about the evidence in the case, and thought more about it, he said he came to realize that what he had done was criminal, he said.

“I overstepped the boundaries,” he said. “I went into a gray area, and I did something wrong.”

Another jail vendor accused of giving McCabe bribes for years ― John Appleton of ABL Management in Louisiana — was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for testimony against McCabe. Appleton’s company had a food contract with the Norfolk jail throughout McCabe’s tenure.

Appleton testified at McCabe’s trial that he gave the sheriff trips, gifts, campaign contributions and free catering at numerous events, much of which McCabe solicited from him in exchange for favorable treatment and reassurance that he’d be able to keep his contracts with the jail.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com