Jail death body camera footage being released; but public, media excluded from viewing

Jacob Biddix

ASHEVILLE - After no objections from Buncombe County sheriff's deputies, video of the 2020 jail death of 26-year-old Jacob Biddix has been ordered released by a Superior Court judge.

But a protective order sought by Sheriff Quentin Miller and granted by Judge Karen Eady-Williams Dec. 21 means the public and media will not be able to view the footage from officer body cameras and fixed jail cameras.

The decision highlights the non-public status of law enforcement video and leaves unanswered questions about Biddix's medical emergency raised by his family, including whether he received adequate care after he was found on the floor of his cell July 25. He was pronounced dead four days later at Mission Hospital.

"The protective order restricts who can see the video footage," said county staff attorney Curt Euler in response to questions about the order. Euler represented Miller in the hearing for the petition by Biddix's sister, Devon Biddix.

She will receive the footage of her brother's medical emergency Jan. 10, according to the court order. The judge had already ordered the video to be released but said deputies depicted in the footage must first be given a chance to object.

Biddix, who began the petition without an attorney but later got representation, called the protective order "super strict."

"But it's a step in the right direction."

Her attorney, Walter Daniels, of Asheville, said the footage can be viewed by family, attorneys or others who would be involved with a lawsuit, should Devon Biddix choose to sue.

"I haven't seen the video," Daniels said. "I would say we are evaluating it. I do think there are issues, without even seeing the video, regarding his mental health condition and whether his condition and refusal to take that medication should have been an event to trigger seeing a physician at that point."

Jacob Biddix and Devon Biddix as children.

Jacob Biddix was arrested and charged with property damage during 2020 racial justice protests downtown. He had not been convicted and was awaiting a court date when he died.

Struggling with mental health issues and homelessness, he sustained a blow to the head in 2019, injuring his brain and worsening mental health problems, family said. An autopsy assigned his death to complications from that injury and noted his refusal to take anti-seizure medication.

Devon Biddix claims the videos show there was seven minutes between the time jail staff saw something wrong with her brother and began giving chest compressions. At one point the footage showed an automated external defibrillator telling a medical staff member to shock his heart, though the staff member failed to do so, she said.

An investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation showed no criminal wrongdoing by jail staff, said District Attorney Todd Williams.

Miller spokesperson Aaron Sarver said a compliance review by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services after Biddix's death showed no deficiencies. The Citizen Times has requested the DHHS documents from the state department and the sheriff's office.

Bodycam and other law enforcement videos are not public. Prior to Dec. 1, only certain people, including representatives of deceased individuals appearing in footage, could make a written request of the law enforcement agency to view video.

A state law passed this fall raised new barriers to families, saying they must petition a judge to request a viewing. Devon Biddix made her request prior to the new law taking effect.

