Jail death: Family sues Buncombe sheriff, others, says detainee needed seizure medication

ASHEVILLE - The family of a detainee who died in the Buncombe County jail is suing the sheriff and others at the detention facility, saying Jacob Biddix was not given his seizure medication despite warnings of potentially fatal consequences.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed Aug. 18, names Sheriff Quentin Miller and various jail employees and medical contractors.

Biddix, who suffered cognitive defects following a 2019 brain injury, was in jail after being charged with causing property damage during a protest.

"Although the jail staff at Buncombe County Detention Center was repeatedly warned about the necessity of Jacob's seizure mediation, no action was taken when Jacob refused the medication just three days prior to his tragic death," according to the suit brought by Devon LeeAnn Biddix, Biddix's sister and the administrator of his estate.

The lawsuit does not yet name the amount sought but says it would be in excess of $125,000.

Biddix's death was among those highlighted by a Citizen Times investigation that showed Buncombe's jail was the deadliest of the state's large detention facilities.

His sister, who was in school to become a nurse, said a jail video showed a too-slow response after her brother's collapse.

