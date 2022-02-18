Jail deputy arrested on assault charge

Feb. 18—A deputy with the Madison County Detention Center was arrested by the Richmond Police Department following the execution of a warrant that originated out of Montgomery County.

Zachariah Willis, of Berea, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with fourth-degree assault, with the warrant coming from the Montgomery County District Court.

A cash bail was set at $2,500 along with the stipulations Willis does not partake in the use of drugs or alcohol, use or possess any firearms or weapons, or risk being arrested again. The bond also stipulates Willis not be within 500-feet of the victim, her residence or workplace.

A protective order summons was issued towards Willis regarding the case on Dec. 28, 2021 but it was ultimately dismissed.

Madison County Detention Center Jailer Steve Tussey made a statement regarding Willis' current arrests and past charges.

"The case is unadjudicated and ongoing," Tussey said. "The were no assault-four charges that were ever adjudicated. He was exonerated of all past charges... The courts will pass judgement and I'll determine the personnel action that needs to happen on site. But I won't do any of that until the case has been adjudicated."

Tussey said Willis was "one of the best deputies on the floor." The jailer also refuted reports by other local media outlets that Willis was arrested at the jail, noting he was outside the facility at the time of the arrest.

Willis has a history of arrests and EPO/DVO orders across Madison, Franklin, and now Montgomery counties. According to court documents, the first goes back to Aug. of 2008, when a DVO (domestic violence order) was issued by the Madison County District Court stating Willis had to remain 1,000-feet away from the victim and not damage any of her property for six months.

Another EPO order was petitioned against Willis by another woman in Oct. of 2019, but was again dismissed. Willis was charged with fourth-degree assault in the incident, but the charges were dismissed by the Madison County District Court.

In Aug. of 2020, Willis was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was found guilty of the disorderly conduct charge and sentenced to time served (five days), while the assault charge was amended and the unlawful imprisonment charge was dismissed. This case was also seen by the Madison County District Court.

Willis was also issued several traffic violations (speeding, disregarding any stop signs, etc.) in Franklin County.