Jail detention officer fired after allegedly stealing from metro Walmart on several occasions

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it fired one of its jail detention officers right before he was brought up on shoplifting charges for allegedly stealing from a local Walmart.

Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville, was recently fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of theft by shoplifting.

Arrest warrants say Sidberry stole merchandise from inside a Gwinnett County Walmart store on several occasions.

Sidberry was arrested by Gwinnett County deputies at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and then was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

