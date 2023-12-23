Jail food services employee charged with battery domestic violence on girlfriend: PCSO

Related video: A woman is facing charges after her boyfriend was killed by Highlands County deputies.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A civilian member with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence on his girlfriend, deputies said.

Marquarious Gaskins, 22, who worked in the jail food services section, was suspended after his arrest.

Gaskins was hired in 2021 and applied to be a detention deputy. However, during a second background check, investigators learned from Gaskins’ neighbor that there had been arguing and screaming coming from his Winter Haven home where he lives with his girlfriend, who is also a civilian agency member.

When the girlfriend was interviewed, deputies noticed a cut on her lip and a broken acrylic fingernail. She said she got into an argument with Gaskins that escalated, and she went into the bathroom to calm down.

That’s when Gaskins banged on the door and kicked it until it opened. The door hit the victim’s face. Her nail broke when they fought over control of a cell phone, according to deputies.

Gaskins was booked into the Polk County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

“Both the victim and Gaskins were completely honest and cooperative during this investigation, which is still underway,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He is no longer a candidate for a detention deputy or deputy sheriff position at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing.

