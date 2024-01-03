Jail grounds converted to nursery, farm, fishery to help inmates' job skills, mental health

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − On what was formerly empty land behind the county jail now grows small crops of rosemary, lemongrass, cauliflower, cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, mustard, bell pepper and jalapenos.

A pond sitting on the southwest corner of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office compound was irrigated and is now a fishery stocked with bream, snapper, bass and soon with catfish.

Sitting near the agency's K-9 training course and helicopter hangar, are stalls for goats, chickens and rabbits and a shed where seeds are cultivated and germinated.

The developments are part of a new program maintained by women incarcerated within the Indian River County Jail, and called, for now, River Farms.

Sheriff Eric Flowers spoke about its development and goals Wednesday, and said the timing coincided with the farm’s first birth on Dec. 18 − a goat named Baby River.

Therapy, learning skills

The farm's aim is to help people find jobs after their sentences are served, and to help with their mental health and personal development while incarcerated, Flowers said.

While its name is temporary, the program is a permanent addition to services offered to jail inmates.

“It’s still a work in progress. It’s not completed yet,” said Flowers.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers speaks during a news conference introducing a newly developed inmate program to help rehabilitate incarcerated citizens, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. River Farms, located on the sheriff's complex property, houses goats and chickens and features a vegetable and herb garden.

What is a small program right now, he said, would over weeks, even years, grow to be even bigger.

“It’s very therapeutic for (inmates),” he said. “They’re learning skills. They’re learning how to work with crops. They’re learning how to work with plants and with goats and with animals. They’re really learning how to be compassionate."

It’s a good way for them to get out and do something productive with their time and to learn how to be better people, Flowers said.

A woman who tended to rabbits inside their enclosure said for two of her six months in jail, she's worked in the program.

Brittany Walker, of Vero Beach, holds a rabbit at Indian River County Sheriff's Office's River Farms, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. "I like being able to interact with the animals," Walker said. "It makes me feel more at home." River Farms, a newly developed inmate program, was created to help rehabilitate incarcerated citizens. The grand opening of the farm will take place during the 30th Annual Sheriff's BBQ on March 6, 2023, at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Inmates go out around 8:30 or 9 a.m. and return about 3:30 or 4 p.m., she said.

After her experience working outside, Brittany Walker, 33, said: “I felt refreshed and clear-minded like I had gotten some space and time to think instead of being behind four walls, that’s for sure.”

Before that, she said her days consisted of “sitting there pondering and over-stressing, big time.”

She said she was awaiting sentencing and not knowing just how long she would remain in jail added to those worries.

“But it’s a good way to keep my mind off of things,” she said. “When I’m out here I don’t worry about the time or anything. I just worry about the animals and just being able to be outside is a wonderful thing.”

How it all began

Baby River, a 1-month-old Tennessee Fainting Goat, is one of the newest additions to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office's River Farms on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The newly developed inmate program was created to help rehabilitate incarcerated citizens. The grand opening of the farm will take place during the 30th Annual Sheriff's BBQ on March 6, 2023, at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Rosado Jones said the idea for the program arose from her talks with inmates in nearly two decades with the agency's corrections department.

“It was a dream project that I had,” said Jones. “…And this came really from a lot of the inmates just sitting down over the last 17 almost 18 years and just conversing with them.”

The concerns she said she heard most involved difficulties finding jobs after they got out of jail.

“I started listening more and more and I figure that this is one way they can work at a nursery, or they can work at a local farm,” Jones said.

In June, both men and women inside the jail began the work to develop the empty grass field.

Flowers said the program is funded by inmate purchases and services within the jail.

“All that money that they create for us essentially has to go back into programs for inmates, and this is just another way that we’re helping the inmates while they’re here with us,” Flowers said.

The inmate welfare fund and what Jones said were “a lot of donations from (the) community” went in to its creation “from lumber to vegetables.”

The fish were donated by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, she said.

Lilia Godina, an Indian River County corrections officer, shows oak seedlings at River Farms, a newly developed inmate program, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The program was created to help rehabilitate incarcerated citizens. The grand opening of the farm will take place during the 30th Annual Sheriff's BBQ on March 6, 2023, at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Corrections Deputy Lilia Godina now runs the program for Jones.

“Even when it’s hot and they sweat, they’re still happy to be out here,” said Godina. “It’s just a totally different thing for (inmates) ...”

She showed dozens of oak tree sprouts emerging from acorns and winter squash creeping out of pods grown under lamps formerly used for marijuana cultivation seized by the agency.

All the produce generated from the farm will be donated to those in need, Jones said, while the fishing pond Flowers said, is aimed for use in community events, tournaments and for deputies.

The animals are cared for through a partnership with a local veterinarian, Jones said.

Only women are allowed to work on the farm, and among that population only those who Jones said had gained the trust of jail staff.

“If you have an inmate that’s already doing their time, not giving you any trouble, and they showed (us) they’re trustworthy, then why not give them the opportunity?" Jones said. "They're going to need that second chance when they get out, as well.”

The farm's official name will be revealed at a public grand opening held at the site on March 6 during the agency's 30th Annual Sheriff’s BBQ, sheriff's officials said.

