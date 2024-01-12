Jail guard called inmate’s illegal cell phone, ordered him food delivery, cops say

A former Richland County jail guard is under arrest after investigators say she made repeated calls to an inmate on a hidden cell phone and supplied him with contraband food from a delivery app.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged Amara Brown, 27, with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to a prisoner. Brown reportedly told investigators that during her time working at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, she routinely made calls to an inmate on his contraband cell phone beginning in March 2023.

Aug. 8, Brown reportedly admitted she ordered food for the inmate using the DoorDash app, and then left her assigned area of the jail to deliver the order to the inmate’s cell, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Detention officers later found the food during a search of the inmate’s cell. The sheriff’s department alleges Brown failed to report the inmate’s contraband phone and had inappropriate contact with him outside of work hours.

As of Friday afternoon, Brown was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where she once worked.