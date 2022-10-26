Jail guard charged with aggravated battery after allegedly injuring inmate

Oct. 26—A guard at the Glynn County Detention Center allegedly assaulted and injured an inmate earlier this month, according to the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As a result of the GBI's investigation, a Glynn County Sheriff's Office internal affairs deputy arrested Jamie Julian Hill, 23, on Monday and charged him with felony aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.

Hill was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center and released later Monday on his own recognizance, jail records show.

Hill allegedly assaulted a male inmate at the jail while on duty Oct. 8, said Stacy Carson, agent in charge at the GBI's Kingsland office. Carson said the inmate required medical treatment as a result of the incident.

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI to investigate the allegations on Oct. 11, she said.

"This did occur during the course of his job," Carson said. "As a result of our investigation, we took out warrants for aggravated battery and violation of oath of office."

The sheriff's office and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office joined the GBI in investigating the incident, said Sheriff Neal Jump.

"Sadly, this happened," Jump said. "However, I have a duty to serve the inmates and their family if any criminal activity occurs."