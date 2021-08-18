Jail guard charged in sex with inmate

Aug. 18—GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County Sheriff's Office detention center guard has been charged with having sex with a female inmate at the jail in Greensboro.

Barry J. Ferrell, 34, of Greensboro, is accused of engaging in a consensual sexual act with a female inmate at the Greensboro jail once in July, Sheriff Danny Rogers said. Ferrell's arrest followed an investigation by detectives, Rogers said.

Ferrell was released after posting a $75,000 unsecured bond. He is on administrative leave, sheriff's office Communication Specialist Lori Poag told The High Point Enterprise.

No further information will be released at this time, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.