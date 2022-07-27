Jail guard describes how Florida school shooter attacked him

TERRY SPENCER
·4 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jail guard testified Wednesday that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning nine months after Cruz murdered 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago and tried to wrest away his electric stun gun.

As jurors in Cruz's death penalty trial watched a surveillance video of the Nov. 13, 2018, brawl, Broward County sheriff’s Sgt. Raymond Beltran gave a play-by-play description. He said it began after he told Cruz to walk properly as he supervised Cruz’s recreation period.

Cruz was being jailed in isolation for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. The video shows Cruz in an orange jail uniform and a pair of shower slippers, walking laps around some tables as Beltran sat behind a desk a few feet away.

Suddenly, Cruz stopped and looked at Beltran. The guard testified that he told Cruz to walk properly on his slippers, fearing he would fall. Cruz, who weighs about 130 pounds (59 kilograms), flashed both middle fingers at Beltran and then charged him, flipping the guard onto the ground. Beltran was able to flip Cruz over and then they wrestled over Beltran's Taser, which Cruz was able to pull from its holster.

He said he feared Cruz would use it against him and then “he could do whatever he wants to me.”

The Taser discharged, but the electrically charged probes missed both of them. Beltran regained control of the Taser and used it to punch Cruz, staggering him. Cruz then got on the ground, was handcuffed and put back into his cell. Beltran suffered no serious injuries.

Cruz later pleaded guilty to the assault. Prosecutors are using that conviction as an aggravating circumstance as they argue Cruz should be sentenced to death.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October, meaning the jury will decide only whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole. The shooting left 14 students, a teacher, the athletic director and an assistant football coach dead.

With the trial now in its second week, the seven-man, five-woman jury and its 10 alternates have seen terrifying video of the attack, and heard from traumatized survivors and police officers who rushed into the nightmarish scene inside a three-story classroom building. They have examined gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos.

They also saw video depicting Cruz's nonchalance as he walked to a sandwich shop to buy a drink and then visited a McDonald's just minutes after he fled the school. On Monday, they saw the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle Cruz fired more than 150 times.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history to reach trial. Nine U.S. gunmen besides Cruz who killed at least 17 people died during or immediately after their shootings, either by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in a 10th, the 2019 slaying of 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they plan to end their case next week after the jury visits the building where the massacre occurred. It has been sealed off since shortly after the shooting and its walls and floors remain blood-stained and bullet-pocked, with rotted Valentine’s Day flowers and deflated balloons strewn about.

After a one-week break, the trial will resume in mid-August with a defense case that will focus on Cruz’s life, including his birth mother’s drinking during pregnancy, his long history of emotional and mental problems, his alleged sexual abuse and the deaths of his adopted parents. The prosecution will then get to present a rebuttal case.

When jurors eventually get the case, probably in October or November, they will vote 17 times, once for each of the victims, on whether to recommend capital punishment.

For each death sentence, the jury must be unanimous or the sentence for that victim is life. The jurors are told that to vote for death, the prosecution’s aggravating circumstances for that victim must, in their judgment, “outweigh” the defense’s mitigators. A juror can also vote for life out of mercy for Cruz. During jury selection, the panelists said under oath that they are capable of voting for either sentence.

___

Associated Press reporter Freida Frisaro in Miami contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida school shooter's AR-15 rifle shown to his jurors

    Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz got their first view Monday of the AR-15-style rifle he used to murder 17 students and staff members four years ago at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, staring intently as it was carried to the front of the courtroom. Lead prosecutor Mike Satz removed the black semi-automatic Smith & Wesson from a cardboard box and carried it to Broward sheriff's Sgt. Gloria Crespo, who said it was found in a third-floor stairwell after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. Video seen by jurors previously showed Cruz placed it on the landing along with his backpack and the black shooter's vest he had been wearing before fleeing the school.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 7: Autopsies reveal how three girls died at Parkland

    Live coverage: Sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter who pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • More than 80 rounds fired in Parkland shooting; man critically hurt, 12-year-old grazed

    A home was peppered with gunfire and two people were hurt, including a 12-year-old girl, in an overnight shooting in Parkland.

  • ‘They shot my daddy.’ Girl sees dad shot in head during gun sale in Alabama, cops say

    “She didn’t want to leave her daddy ... she was trying her best to stay there with him,” a woman told news outlets.

  • A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says

    SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.

  • George Floyd death: Last two ex-officers sentenced to prison

    J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

  • 66 Years Ago, a B-25 Bomber Mysteriously Vanished in a Pennsylvania River

    The “Ghost Bomber of the Monongahela” is still missing, and the subject of plenty of conspiracy theories.

  • Gun executives tell Congress: don’t blame us for deadly shootings

    CEOs face aggressive questioning from lawmakers about their companies’ responsibility for recent attacks

  • You could retire to Spain for half the cost of Florida

    "Where I was living in Florida no longer brought me joy, and the political climate in America was making me very sad ... so I decided to move to the Costa del Sol.”

  • Broward guard testified about jail house scuffle with Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz

    Nicole Lauren reports Sgt. Raymond Beltran said that at one point during the altercation, Cruz was able to grab his Taser.

  • Alibaba to add primary listing in Hong Kong

    STORY: Alibaba plans to add a primary listing in Hong Kong on top of its New York presence. The Chinese e-commerce giant said on Tuesday it expects the listing to be completed by the end of 2022.The move would make Alibaba the first major company to take advantage of a new rule change in Hong Kong that makes dual primary listings easier, aimed at drawing high-tech Chinese companies to the financial hub. In a statement, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said the company is pursuing the dual listing to foster a "wider and more diversified investor base."Zhang wrote, "Hong Kong is also the launch pad for Alibaba’s globalization strategy, and we are fully confident in China’s economy and future." Alibaba floated its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014, marking what was at the time the largest IPO in history.It then completed a secondary dual listing in Hong Kong in November 2019.The change to a primary dual listing comes as both Washington and Beijing sharpen scrutiny over Chinese companies' listings. And against the backdrop of an audit dispute between China and the United States, which is threatening to kick out hundreds of Chinese companies listed in New York.Analysts say, with a primary listing in Hong Kong, Alibaba can gain more mainland China investors, who can readily access the shares via a link to the Hong Kong exchange known as the Stock Connect.

  • Home-invasion suspects indicted by grand jury on murder charges

    Last week, Gainesville police arrested the suspects for breaking into Northeast 16th Terrace home when they opened fire and killed a woman.

  • Here's Why Atmos Energy (ATO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

    Does Atmos Energy (ATO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Cincinnati police officer and former reality TV figure caught on camera using racist slur

    A Cincinnati police officer, once featured on a reality show about women in law enforcement, was taken off the streets after she was recorded on her own body

  • Jurors get first glimpse at AR-15-style rifle used to kill 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward prosecutor Mike Satz held the semi-automatic rifle in his hands, carefully, and asked the witness if it was the weapon she found abandoned at the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. A man was reported missing; a gun was reported stolen. A shallow backyard grave led to the arrest of the accused killer. “It is,” said the witness, former ...

  • Corruption convictions no bar to running in Kenya's elections

    A member of parliament fined $7 million for corruption and handed a 67-year jail term; a top civil servant with an asset seizure order against her; lawmakers convicted of bribery, economic crimes and impersonating corruption investigators. All are standing for office in Kenya's Aug. 9 presidential and parliamentary elections, fuelling voter frustration over endemic corruption in a country long-regarded as one of East Africa's most vibrant democracies. The government's anti-graft watchdog, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), recommended that 241 candidates be disqualified from running, but only five were.

  • Police officer accused of string of sexual offences ‘used handcuffs as a restraint’

    A police constable who is accused of a string of sexual offences over a 15-year period used a pair of handcuffs as a restraint, a court has heard.

  • Former NHL player Bobby Ryan arrested at airport for public intoxication

    Bobby Ryan, the 2020 Masterton Trophy winner who returned to the NHL after overcoming alcohol abuse issues, was arrested at a Nashville airport this week.

  • Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

    A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights to lighter terms than recommended in sentencing guidelines, calling one “truly a rookie officer” and describing the other as “a good police officer, father and husband.” U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and Tou Thao to 3½ years for their roles in Floyd’s killing on May 25, 2020, after then-Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still.

  • Self-described R. Kelly manager and advisor pleads guilty to interstate stalking

    R. Kelly's self-described manager and advisor pled guilty Tuesday in Brooklyn to interstate stalking one of Kelly's victims involved in the singer's racketeering case.