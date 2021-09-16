Jail hit with COVID-19 outbreak

Sep. 16—The Daviess County Detention Center has suspended most of its inmate programs, and has put inmates on limited movement, as the jail contends with an outbreak of COVD-19.

Jailer Art Maglinger said the jail had 14 inmates with confirmed COVID cases as of Wednesday. Thirteen of those are being treated at the detention center, while one is at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

The outbreak has been largely in the female inmate population, Maglinger said.

"We were still taking the same (safety) protocols, but because it was in a general population cell, we had to go on limited movement," Maglinger said Wednesday.

The jail has suspended all of its programming, except for the substance abuse treatment program. Maglinger said the inmates in the substance abuse program are housed separately from the rest of the inmate population, and do not mix with other inmates.

Most outside visits have been suspended, except for attorney visits and for business such as paying fees or posting bonds. The lobby kiosks used to put money in inmate accounts are also no longer available. The jail's work crew that has been working in the community is no longer going out, Maglinger said.

In addition to the 14 inmates with COVID cases, six members of the deputy jailer staff are also quarantined with the illness, Maglinger said.

"The other deputies are having to pick up overtime," Maglinger said. "The pressure and intensity on them in incredible right now."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the jail was housing 607 inmates.

"I have to give the staff credit right now. It has been an intense season," Maglinger said.

The goal is to keep COVID from spreading to other housing units, Maglinger said.

"I know a lot of inmates would like to bring back the programs, but the co-mingling (from different housing units) would create a lot of opportunity for the virus to spread," he said. "It seems like the best practice now is to minimize the spread."

Story continues

The jail has offered five opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Maglinger said. The jail has tried to offer vaccines about once a month. About 300 inmates have received vaccines while in the jail, but not all of those inmates are currently incarcerated, Maglinger said.

The jail has been on video visitation for the duration of the pandemic, and Maglinger said that practice will continue after the pandemic ends, because it reduces the risk of inmates receiving contraband.

"It keeps hundreds, if not thousands, of people from coming to the facility," Maglinger said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse