Jail, house arrest and probation given to admitted dog killer

Oct. 13—An Erie County man who pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals for fatally shooting seven dogs and wounding two others will serve a combined seven years of jail, house arrest and probation for the crime.

Skyler James Martin, 22, of McKean was sentenced Thursday morning in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for shooting the animals in June 2022.

The deceased and wounded animals were caged at a home on Reeds Corners Road in Beaver Township. The discovery was made June 26 after family members who owned the dogs returned from vacation. The animals reportedly had been left in the care of a friend.

President Judge John Spataro, who sentenced Martin, called his actions "horrible" and "evil conduct."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"It was premeditated murder against helpless animals," Spataro said before imposing sentence.

Martin initially was charged in July 2022 with nine third-degree felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals by ANNA (Association for Needy and Neglected Animals) Shelter Animal Cruelty Officer Eric Duckett.

Each count had a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.

However, Martin reached a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. By Martin pleading guilty to one count in June of this year, the eight other aggravated cruelty to animals charges weren't prosecuted.

The plea agreement included an agreed-upon sentence reached between Justin Panighetti, Martin's defense attorney, and the DA's office, and was accepted by the court.

Asked by Spataro if he had anything to say, Martin offered little comment.

"No, your honor," Martin said. "I have no excuses. I regret every decision I've made."

Martin showed no emotion and only faced straight-ahead when Angela Humphreys, one of the owners of the dogs, described the impact the dogs' deaths and injuries have caused her and her husband.

The dogs were service and emotional support animals, she tearfully told the court.

"They did not ask for or deserve such a hateful act," Humphreys said, noting the dogs each had been shot several times while locked in kennels. "They were left like garbage by the side of the road."

Spataro ordered Martin, who had no prior criminal record, to serve a total of seven years of restrictive probation under the agreed-upon sentence.

Spataro ordered Martin to serve one month in the Crawford County jail followed by three months of house arrest/electronic monitoring. The remaining six years and eight months will be served as probation and Martin will be under the supervision of the Crawford County Adult Probation Office.

Spataro ordered Martin to undergo a neuropsychological examination at Martin's own expense while on house arrest and fully comply with all treatments, plus complete a 16-hour online Pennsylvania Animal Cruelty Education program.

Under the order, Martin also may not contact the victims nor is he to possess any firearms or ammunition while on probation.

Martin also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine; pay $487.76 to the dogs' owners; and pay $17,837.14 to the ANNA Shelter for medical treatment of the dogs.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.