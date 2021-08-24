Jail implements programs, make changes

Aug. 24—In a report regarding the Madison County Detention Center, Jailer Steve Tussey assured he and his staff are dedicated to maintaining a safe, secure, and humane environment within the walls he oversees.

However, he said it is also his job to notify the Fiscal Court and the community of the issues and improvements taking place at the facility on Irvine Street.

In terms of security, the jailer stated it is no secret the jail is outdated, overcrowded, and suffered years of neglect in terms of preventative maintenance.

"In spite of these challenges, we have continued to house more than 100 inmates above capacity in the jail and another 120+ in other jails around the state. It had been the past practice to house inmates on the floor when no bed was available," Tussey wrote.

To combat this, the jailer and his staff have been triple bunking all existing double bunks and double bunking single beds. He stated this allowed the jail to get everyone who was sleeping on the floor into a bed. The arrangement also improved sanitation in cells, inmate morale, and security for deputies when making rounds.

"Thus we have increased our in-house bed count from 184 to 300 with very little expense," Tussey shared.

However, despite this, staffing remains a chronic concern in the jail.

Tussey said after a recent spate of resignations, Chief Deputy Tom Jones initiated a salary study of starting salaries of deputy jailers versus those of other entry level positions.

"That study revealed that, in spite of several raises during my three year tenure, our employees remain seriously underpaid when compared with their non-law enforcement colleagues," he wrote. "Employees that we expect to put their lives on the line every shift, to be exposed to a number of communicable diseases, to experience assault on a regular basis, and to make life and death decisions on an hourly basis, make the same $12 an hour that a 16-year-old kid working the counter at McDonalds does. It is a wonder that we can't retain staff in this job market."

On average, it takes a minimum of six months to get a jail deputy trained and evaluated and to be ready to work alone. However, Tussey said they often cannot retain them long enough to get to the six-month mark.

He said back filling with overtime pay is the only way the jail has been able to continue to operate.

"At some point staff will burn out and even overtime won't do the job," Tussey said. "To hire and retain professionals, we must be able to pay, train and equip our staff like professionals."

In his report, he noted neighboring jails pay an approximate hourly average wage of $16 as compared to the Madison County Detention Center employees, which makes attracting local applicants very difficult.

However, there was good news to report on the staffing front.

Tussey said he has converted the jail's volunteer coordinator of religious services, Richard Corley, to a part-time, paid, trained and sworn deputy. This will allow him to schedule and move inmates himself to religious services, which will free up a full time deputy for other duties.

In addition, the jail has initiated an intense recruitment program in an attempt to raise visibility in the community in hopes it can interest young people in careers in corrections.

Tussey said he has many discussions with EKU in hopes of establishing an internship program which could go a long way toward eliminating recruitment challenges.

More programming has also been implemented at the jail, which Tussey said has formerly had little to offer in the form of counseling and treatment programs.

The aforementioned establishment of a regular jail chaplain position has allowed the jail to expand the religious programming made available to offenders on a regular basis, Tussey said.

The jail staff has also implemented a regular in-house drug treatment program in collaboration with "Road 2 Recovery." This program has been offered in conjunction with the Madison County Health Department and a full-time, on-site. peer recovery coach with the assistance of the University of Kentucky.

Also, a routine drug counseling program led by a former addict has had great success, according to Tussey, and has been well received by both male and female offenders.

"Our pre-release services have also increased with the help of the counselor from Voices of Hope," he shared. "This program focuses on providing the inmates with information about housing, establishing utilities, drug counseling in the community, public transportation, family planning, etc."

In summary, Tussey said the report indicated that with the help of dedicated staff, the jail continues to meet the public's expectation to not only maintain a safe, secure environment for those who post a threat to community safety, but also to provide those same offenders with opportunities to change their behavior when preparing for release back into the community.

"We have managed to meet these challenges while serving as good stewards of the taxpayer dollar. A recent audit by the state auditor found that the jail had zero deficiencies in our management of public funds," Tussey wrote. "This could only have been done by the hard work of our great jail employees."

He said as the report suggests, much has been accomplished, but there is still much to be done.