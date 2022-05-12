Jail inmate, 29, dies after being found unresponsive

The Richland County Jail

A 29-year-old inmate died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the Richland County Jail.

The female inmate, identified as Maggie Copeland, was found unresponsive at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday and later died at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Copeland had been in a cell in the medical unit of the Richland County Jail, according to a news release from Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon.

Correctional officers and the jail’s medical staff responded and immediately began performing life-saving measures, according to the news release.

Staff summoned emergency medical services to the jail and the Mansfield Fire Department arrived and transported the inmate to OhioHealth Mansfield ER for treatment, where she was pronounced deceased at 7:42 a.m., Sheldon said.

The incident is under investigation, according to the news release.

Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Blunk, who oversees the jail, said Copeland was booked into the jail on May 5 on two charges of failure to appear for probation violation of which she was to serve jail time until Jan. 29, 2023.

Her original charge was on a charge of escape. The second failure to appear charge stemmed from a possession of drug abuse instruments count. Copeland also was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and was serving a jail sentence through May 20 on the charge, Blunk said. She was issued a summons on a second charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and was issued a bond of $10,000 or 10%.

Richland County coroner's investigator Bob Ball said Copeland's body will be taken to Montgomery County Coroner's Office for autopsy.

