Jail inmate arrested after escaping custody

Sep. 17—Blake Vickers

After several hours of searching, on Sept. 14, the Madison County Sheriff's Office apprehended an escaped inmate.

According to the sheriff's office, they received information that Daniel Diles, who escaped custody earlier this week, was hiding in an apartment on Third Street.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, Diles had been missing since around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Diles escaped custody from court.

Arrest citations indicate that several deputies arrived on scene at the apartment and were given consent to search it. After multiple verbal commands were given to open the door that Diles was allegedly hiding in, a police-certified canine was released.

The canine went to the bathroom of the apartment and pushed open a door where Diles was allegedly located.

According to police documents, Diles told the deputies "He did something stupid and never should have ran."

He was treated for injuries by EMS and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Diles was charged with second-degree escape and resisting arrest.

According to records at from the Madison County Detention Center, Diles previously was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree promoting contraband.