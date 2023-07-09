Jail inmate escapes from LeFlore County, Oklahoma

An inmate escaped from jail in Poteau, Oklahoma Saturday night, the LeFlore County Sheriff's office reports.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, Isaac Espinosa, 34, escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, the sheriff's department reported Saturday night on Facebook.

Espinosa is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing an orange jail jumpsuit when he escaped. Espinosa has brown and and hair. He has a neck tattoo under his chin with the number 88, the sheriff reported.

Oklahoma court records show Espinosa was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2012. He also has prior convictions for larceny of a vehicle, and second-degree burglary. He is serving a 30 year sentence.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department at 918-647-3426.

