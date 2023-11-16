A jail inmate was killed. A fellow inmate was charged. But there's more to the story

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and three jail officials are defendants in a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was assaulted at the lockup and died days later.

The nearly 100-page suit alleges wrongful death in the case of Cory Merchant. The lawsuit was filed by Bhavani K. Raveendran, a partner in the Romanucci & Blandin law firm, as well as lawyers Sam A. Harton and James Slater of Slater Legal.

The other defendants are Justin Kosinski, Joseph Miller and Jerome Dukes, all employees at the county jail.

The plaintiff, Krysti Merchant, sister of the deceased, is demanding "a jury trial of all issues capable of being determined by a jury" and "prays for judgement against Defendants, damages, attorneys' fees, disbursement, and any other and further relief as this court deems just and equitable," lawyers representing the family said.

Cory P. Merchant

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the jail, which is located on the same property as the agency's main headquarters.

Cory Merchant and Eric Lutterloah

The suit was filed on Nov. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, which covers Marion County. The suit states that Merchant was punched several times by fellow inmate Eric Thanal Lutterloah. Merchant fell on the ground, and "nearby inmates heard Merchant's skull crack when it hit the concrete," according to the suit.

Merchant was taken to a local hospital, where he died a week later, lawyers said. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Nov. 7, 2021.

Records show Merchant, 35, of Ocala, was at the jail awaiting resolution of sex-related charges. His motions seeking bail had been unsuccessful. The lawsuit contends Merchant "had maintained his innocence regarding the crimes of which he was accused, was awaiting trial, and had not been convicted."

Merchant attended Bible study at the jail. He was frequently harassed and attacked by other inmates, the suit says.

Lutterloah, 54, of Anthony, previously has served prison time for sexual battery. He has been at the county jail for allegedly violently sexually battering a woman.

Eric Thanal Lutterloah

He is charged with manslaughter in connection with Merchant's death. That case is pending.

Lawyers blame the sheriff and elected officials for conditions at the jail

Unlike other lawsuits involving alleged misconduct at the jail, the Merchant family's suit lists a host of alleged missteps by department officials. It outlines procedures that were not followed and highlights instances where other inmates have been attacked and beaten at the facility. The lawsuit also gives examples of authorities and elected officials being warned about horrible conditions at the jail and yet doing nothing to fix the problem.

"Cory Merchant's death was a foreseeable consequence of Sheriff Billy Woods' failure to take reasonable measures to reduce inmate-on-inmate violence at MCJ or take reasonable measures to protect inmates from the substantial risk of harm posed by the rampant inmate-on-inmate violence at MCJ," the suit alleges.

Sheriff Billy Woods

The lawsuit mentions how inmate David Dillberg told county commissioners and Maj. Clint Bowen of the MCSO that inmate safety "was a serious, chronic, jail-wide issue." Dillberg and 10 others had "expressed their concern regarding inmate violence during the March 8, 2019, medication call. Their requests were refused and met with riot spray," the suit says.

Cathy Wyckoff, a former bondswoman, had sent an email to county commissioners in 2019 spelling out "her own concerns about safety in the jail," according to the lawsuit.

"Neither the Marion County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Woods, nor Major Bowen took steps to address the concerns noted by Dillberg and others in March 2019," the suit says.

Response from a county commissioner

County Commissioner Craig Curry said he has met with the sheriff, jail officials, the county administrator and the county attorney about various issues at the jail and cannot find any fault on how things are being handled at the facility.

He said he has reviewed information about the jail and thinks jail officials are doing as well as can be expected. The commissioner said jail staff is doing the best they can.

Curry said he hasn't seen the lawsuit and therefore cannot comment on it.

County Commissioner Craig Curry

As for Wyckoff's email, he said he has followed up on some of her issues and could not find anything jail staff could've done better.

The commissioner said the sheriff is a constitutional officer and is in charge of the jail.

Gulf Pod

The lawsuit points to a 2018 report on the jail noting "common themes which related to the introduction and spread of contraband at MCJ, including insufficient staffing, unsupervised inmate movement, inadequate or conflicting policies, and processes that are not addressed in policy." An analysis of the security and operational functions found "the staffing levels at the MCJ to be 'woefully low.' "

In November 2018, the local jail suicide rate of 63.8 deaths per 100,000 inmates was "higher than that of county jails of varying size throughout the United States."

Lutterloah, the lawsuit states, "was so notorious for violence in the jail that MCSO deputies would deputize him to deal with disobedient or unruly inmates in Gulf Pod."

Terry Place, a former inmate, said in the lawsuit that he saw a sheriff's deputy "encouraging Lutterloah to be violent towards other inmates."

Gulf Pod had several people who were previously convicted of violent sex crimes and they were mixed with non-violent offenders at the time of the attack on Merchant, according to the lawsuit. Place described Merchant as "one of the single most docile individuals in Gulf Pod." The pod is referred to as "one of the most violent sections of the jail, the lawsuit states.

Jail employees

The suit states that Miller and another jail employee "were late conducting checks a total of six times on one shift." Though a supervisor concluded the jail employees had violated the department's policies, "they did not receive any discipline."

Inmates inside the jail.

Kosinski has been accused of not intervening to stop an attack on an inmate. The attackers received disciplinary reports, but neither Kosinski nor any other jail employee was disciplined, according to the lawsuit.

Dukes is accused of threatening to kill inmates in Gulf Pod and allegedly "pepper-sprayed an inmate without provocation on at least one occasion."

Comments from the MCSO and a lawyer for the plaintiff

One of the plaintiff's lawyers, Harton, said in a news release, "One of the fundamental issues in this case is the utter lack of supervision provided by the staff at the jail." The attorney also said, "individuals who were supposed to be responsible for inmate safety knew how often inmate-on-inmate violence occurred in the Marion County Jail but still disregarded their supervisory duties, were distracted by social media while on duty, and failed to do the bare minimum to ensure inmate safety. It was a recipe for disaster, and Cory Merchant suffered the consequences."

Responding to the accusations, MCSO General Counsel Timothy McCourt said in a statement: “We are aware of the allegations contained in this lawsuit and are looking forward to addressing them in a court of law. Ultimately, the person responsible for Cory Merchant’s death is Eric Lutterloah, who we arrested for manslaughter in connection with Merchant’s death. It is disingenuous to blame our jail staff for failing to prevent Lutterloah from punching Merchant three times during an altercation that lasted a matter of seconds.”

