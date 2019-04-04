Jail Jussie

Lock him up!

The FBI and Justice Department are investigating the shocking, inexplicable dismissal of a Chicago grand jury’s 16 felony counts against actor Jussie Smollett. The charges could have cost serious prison time for a ham-handed hoax in which Smollett allegedly paid two body-building brothers to attack him and blame it on supporters of President Donald Trump.

Dueling demonstrations brought this simmering controversy to an even higher boil this week: The local Fraternal Order of Police protested Cook County state attorney Kim Foxx’s velvet treatment of Smollett. Meanwhile, the Reverend Jesse Jackson rallied those who, somehow, still believe the Empire cast member’s story.

Smollett, 36, claimed that he walked through Streeterville, his fashionable neighborhood, at about 2 a.m. on January 29. The area was unusually empty, thanks to a polar vortex that had driven temperatures to 9 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 4 below zero. Nonetheless two white, masked men concisely called the gay, black thespian an “Empire f****t n****r.” Smollett said that they loosely placed a white rope around his neck, doused him with bleach, and then declared: “This is MAGA country”— startling news in a city that went just 12.5 percent for Trump.

As this bizarre tragicomedy unfolded, police acquired a cancelled personal check from Smollett to Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, two sculpted American brothers of Nigerian descent. The $3,500 payment ostensibly financed workout services. Closed-circuit TV captured the Osundairos buying rope and ski masks — under which, Smollett’s attorneys insist, they wore whiteface.

Like rope, Smollett’s tall tale unraveled. He was arrested on February 20 and eventually accused of 16 felonies, including disorderly conduct, filing a false police report, and repeatedly lying to cops. He was in serious legal jeopardy until March 26, when Foxx’s office dropped all charges, even though she had “recused” herself — but in “a colloquial use of the term rather than in its legal sense,” as her spokeswoman Keira Ellis explained.

Smollett surrendered his $10,000 bond and volunteered 16 hours at Jesse Jackson’s Operation PUSH. “There was no court-ordered community service here,” PUSH announced. Smollett reportedly helped PUSH record a video and organize a choir.

Prosecutors let Smollett off the hook, although they got their man. “I do not believe he is innocent,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Magats said as he let Smollett waltz away last Tuesday. “Based on the facts and the evidence,” Foxx told WLS-TV, “this office believes that they could prove him guilty.” Regardless, she called the tender love and care that Smollett enjoyed “a just outcome based on the circumstances.”

Smollett never admitted guilt — step one in a typical leniency arrangement. In fact, he defiantly pleaded innocent to stunned courthouse journalists: “I’ve been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

His attorneys went further. “It is the mayor and the police chief who owe Jussie — owe him an apology — for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough.”

Chicago officials disagree.

“From top to bottom, this is not on the level,” Democratic mayor Rahm Emanuel fumed at a subsequent press conference. In a March 28 letter, Corporation Counsel Edward N. Siskel told Smollett that “the City requires immediate payment of the $130,106.15 expended on overtime hours in the investigation of this matter.” Adding yet another cinematic layer to this saga, Siskel’s late uncle was the legendary Chicago Tribune film critic Gene Siskel.

Smollett deserves severe punishment, including lengthy incarceration, not just for this six-digit incineration of taxpayer money, but for the far graver diversion of police manpower that he triggered.

CBS Chicago reports that 24 detectives were yanked off other cases to spend some 1,000 hours probing Smollett’s complaint — before overtime. “We interviewed over 100 individuals in a canvass of the area and a follow-up canvass as our investigation expanded,” said police commander Edward Wodnicki. Along with federal officials, Chicago cops executed 50 subpoenas and warrants for financial documents, phone records, and social-media posts. Police also pored over surveillance video from 55 city security cameras and private devices. “Those are resources and time spent that we can never get back,” police superintendent Eddie Johnson said in disgust.