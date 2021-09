The Daily Beast

via FacebookA lawyer from a prominent legal family in South Carolina was shot in the head Saturday, mere months after his wife and son were shot and killed at their sprawling estate in a murder mystery that has roiled the Deep South.Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer told local outlet The State that his client had been driving on a remote road to Charleston to when his car malfunctioned. He stopped and later was shot in the head, though the circumstances of the attack and the extent of his injuries are not