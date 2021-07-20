Jail Log: July 21

Jul. 20—Jail log

Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247; total in custody, 325.

These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

—Terrance O'Neil Cotton, 28, 3200 block of Meadowcrest Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official and disorderly conduct.

—Paul Dean Moss, 50, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:04 p.m. Friday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting law enforcement.

—Glen Kevin Miller, 56, 7400 block of Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 7:55 p.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.

—Matthew Andrew Morris, 37, 4100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 9:53 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hasish, salvia and operator never licensed.

—Jerry Lynn Scott, 34, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 9:58 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Trevon Joseph Elsworth, 28, 1600 block of East Hines Street. Booked 4:24 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.

—Michael Rut Bergman, 43, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:51 p.m. Friday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting law enforcement.

—Jaylen Darell Watkins Jr., 24, 200 block of Cowing Drive, Muncie. Booked 6:30 p.m. Friday, identity deception, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, violation of suspended sentence, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.

—Matthew Harold Thomas Davis, 31, 1400 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 8:57 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.

—Roger Lucas Jackson, 40, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and strangulation with no/minor injury.

—Deonte Marquis Brown, 26, 2000 block of East fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:28 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.

—Stacy Nichole Oakes, 50, 1700 block of central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:29 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

—Melinda Jo Spencer, 38, 8200 block of Edwards Avenue, Daleville. Booked 4:35 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

—David Edward Arnold Jr., 34, 4000 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:31 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and violation of probation.

—China Nichole Dickerson, 29, 1700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:04 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.

—David John Maudlin, 20, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:05 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court.

—Megan Renee Swearingen, 23, 300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:10 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.

—Rachael Carter, 29, 15700 block of North Gray Road, Noblesville. Booked 1:15 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Rueben Jamal Grant, 33, 1200 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 2:52 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.

—Stacie Lee Lamborne-Judy, 60, 100 block of Adams Street, Pendleton. Booked 5:53 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Kristina Rena Granger, 18, 2500 block of North Elgin Street, Muncie. Booked 6:50 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.

—Joseph Wayne Gee Jr., 27, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 9:58 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and failure to appear.

—Bryanna Danielle Delgado, 31, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 11:54 p.m. Saturday, residential entry, criminal mischief with damage of $750 and battery with bodily injury against a public safety official.

—Donathan Maurice Edwards, 42, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:27 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.

—Keith Lydell McCotry, 50, 4300 block of Wolf paw Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:36 a.m. Sunday, robbery, intimidation, confinement.

—Derrick Lee Jones Jr., 30, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.

—Kristopher Lee Scott Sr., 45, 4100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 8:46 a.m. Sunday, failure to return to lawful detention, three counts violation of work release, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and false informing/reporting.

—Prince D. McClendon, 47, 2200 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 8:56 p.m. Sunday, confinement and domestic battery.

—Cayden Allen Cronnin, 23, 12900 block of Airhart Boulevard, Carmel. Booked 10 p.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery.

—Landon Tyler Chappell, 27, 1600 block of East 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:05 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.

—Terry Eugene Adams, 23, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.

—Derrick Mason, 37, 100 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:05 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.

—Jordan Louann Gruell, 25, 900 block of Burbank Road, Indianapolis. Booked 11:10 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.

—Troy Michael Whitley, 24, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:10 p.m. Monday, maintaining a common nuisance; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and invasion of privacy.

—Paul David Merritt, 36, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:27 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.

—Anthony Michael Esparza, 18, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 3:05 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.

—Mark Anthony Michael, 52, 400 block of North Alfonte Street, Ingalls. Booked 4:30 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.

—Steven Raymond Santee, 42, 1500 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:58 p.m. Monday, attempted intimidation.

—Calvin Neal Hill, 43, 3300 block of Mooresville Road, Indianapolis. Booked 10:22 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

—Reginald Lashawn Hill, 48, 200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 9:13 p.m. Monday, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Andrew William Gall, 63, 2200 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:57 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass and domestic battery.

—Daniel Robert Hodson, 45, 10800 block of Mansfield Way, Ingalls. Booked 10:25 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.

—Justin Joseph Martin Sparks, 32, 3400 block of Redwood Road, Anderson. Booked 3:14 a.m. Tuesday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.

—Zadron Darnell Harris, 19, 1100 block of Victory Court, Anderson. Booked 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections, burglary, theft with a value up to $750 and resisting law enforcement.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.