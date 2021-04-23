Jail making changes to prevent inmate self-harm

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·3 min read

Apr. 23—The Yuba County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved an agreement with Western Valley Construction to conduct work in the Yuba County Jail to prevent inmate suicide and self-harm.

The project was prompted by an amended consent decree reached in January 2019 between Yuba County and the law firm that represents prisoners in Yuba County Jail.

The agreement required a safety assessment of the jail. The assessment determined what parts of the jail needed to be secured to not allow inmates to tie clothing to hang themselves and where other hazards in the jail were that could be used for self-harm.

Sheriff Wendell Anderson said the cost of securing the jail will be around $350,000 over the three years of the project.

"It's not going to change the layout of our jail," Anderson said.

The amended consent decree included several requirements the jail had to comply with to improve conditions in the jail.

The original case (Hedrick v. Grant) that led to the decree is from 1976 and was filed by five inmates on behalf of all inmates alleging conditions in the jail violated rights secured by the First, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.

In 1979, the Eastern District of California Court entered a consent decree covering certain aspects of jail operations including medical, mental health care, staffing, grievances and other issues.

According to court documents, in 2016, the firm representing the inmates filed a motion to enforce the consent decree after numerous claims of violations of the original decree. After alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act at the jail, the parties participated in a series of settlement conferences before agreeing to the amended consent decree.

The agreement includes a list of accessibility changes the jail was required to make and complete by specific dates.

Jail Commander Captain Allan Garza said all the required ADA changes had been made to date apart from making a shower in the B pod of the jail ADA compliant.

He said the shower must be installed by the end of 2021 and the process of securing a contractor to complete that project is underway. For the other ADA changes, Garza said the jail hit most of its deadlines but was late on some due to delays in the construction process.

In June and October 2020, the law firm representing the inmates released monitoring reports after tours of the jail that found the jail was out of compliance with parts of the amended consent decree.

The report published in October 2020 was based on a tour of the jail in July 2020 and interviews done between April and August 2020. The report found there were persistent delays in providing medical and mental health care to inmates, the jail housed inmates in administrative segregation solely due to mental illness, and the jail's psychiatry department was understaffed, along with other issues.

"There are a number of areas from the October report that are still outstanding," said Gay Grunfeld, managing partner with Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld LLP — the firm representing the inmates.

The latest monitoring report of the jail was published on April 5. The report stated concerns over the jail using safety and sobering cells in certain cases for long-term housing of inmates with severe mental illness and inmates in need of inpatient mental health care not getting the care they need, along with other concerns.

"We're continuing to monitor conditions at the jail," Grunfeld said.

The firm represents all Yuba County Jail inmates, including ICE detainees.

"Jails are very dangerous places," Grunfeld said. "They require a tremendous effort to keep the inhabitants safe."

Recommended Stories

  • Jury Duty Is Back, and It Looks Very Different

    NEW YORK — As New York continues to reopen and pandemic restrictions are slowly lifted, the sprawling federal and state court systems have lumbered back to life, transforming how they operate in order to safely bring people back into buildings and clear case backlogs while infection rates remain high. Nowhere has the change been more visible than in jury trials. In U.S. District Court in Manhattan, witnesses now testify from Plexiglas booths. Defendants communicate with socially distanced lawyers through telephone-style handsets. And jurors no longer sit in tight rows in an old-fashioned jury box. Instead, they are spaced apart on elevated platforms that reach toward the rear of the courtroom. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Rather than cramming into a tight conference room to deliberate or eat lunch, jurors now receive a separate courtroom in which to spread out. They, like other visitors, pass through rigorous health screenings to enter the court, and they await jury selection in assembly rooms in chairs spaced six feet apart. “Our ability to get jurors to serve was dependent upon having an environment that was both safe and perceived as safe,” said Judge P. Kevin Castel, a member of an ad hoc committee of judges appointed to figure out how to carefully restart jury trials in federal courthouses in Manhattan and White Plains. The task was not easy. The court suspended jury trials more than a year ago because of the pandemic, then restarted them in the fall and, about two months later, halted them again. The court spent $1 million to reconfigure 11 courtrooms and to stock courthouses with sanitizer, gloves, masks and even antimicrobial pens, after consulting with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and elsewhere, said Edward Friedland, the court’s senior executive. With cases stalled and defendants languishing in jail, the goal was to grant them their right to a speedy trial and get the criminal justice system moving again. “There is this thing called the Constitution that’s sitting out there,” said Judge Colleen McMahon, who recently stepped down as chief judge after nearly five years. McMahon noted that the court had had no difficulty picking juries since restarting trials. Indeed, for some, jury duty may have been preferable to being quarantined at home. Judge Loretta A. Preska, overseeing a recent trial in a wage lawsuit filed by former Manhattan noodle shop workers, recalled one juror appearing in a V-neck blouse with large ruffles around the neckline. “When I admired it,” Preska recalled, “she smiled broadly and replied to the effect that she had been at home for nine months and was delighted to dress to come to court.” The court decided that, generally speaking, criminal trials would be given precedence over civil cases, and jailed defendants would be tried before those free on bond, court officials said. The court has successfully held more than a dozen trials since restarting them in February. In New York’s state court system, since jury trials restarted on March 22, roughly 200 have been resolved through verdicts, guilty pleas or settlements, a court spokesman said. There have been some bumps in the road. As jury selection began in one civil case in Brooklyn Supreme Court, a plaintiff’s lawyer said he could not proceed while wearing a mask, claiming it was interfering with his breathing. He asked to wear a face shield instead. Justice Lawrence Knipel, citing court rules statewide, denied the request and dismissed the case. “Masks must be worn in all courtrooms,” he said. In revamping courtrooms, officials confronted issues that have not typically arisen in other settings. The Manhattan federal court, for example, requires visitors to wear two face masks, or a single N95 or KN95 mask. But the Sixth Amendment’s confrontation clause says an accused person has the right to be confronted with the witnesses against him. So did that mean witnesses had to remove their masks while testifying? In the end, the judges decided yes. But that raised a practical concern: how to protect judges and others who sit near the witness stand. “It’s challenging because they have a unique set of needs in the courtroom,” said Amira Roess, a professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University, one of two experts there consulted by the court. The other, Rainald Löhner, a professor of fluid dynamics, studied courtroom air currents by having a court employee sit on the witness stand and puff on an e-cigarette. “You just see where the smoke goes,” Löhner explained. The court eventually constructed a Plexiglas booth for witnesses, equipping it with a HEPA filter, which traps fine particles that can transmit the virus. The court also acquired special telephone-style handsets engineered to amplify whispers to allow defendants and lawyers to communicate confidentially during trials while sitting farther apart. “Everybody’s very impressed with what they have done with the courtrooms; they’ve made it as safe as humanly possible,” said David E. Patton, attorney-in-chief of Federal Defenders of New York, which represents thousands of indigent defendants in Manhattan and Brooklyn. But Patton expressed concern that in some trials, anxious jurors could reach “quick decisions that might not be fully thought out because people are just stressed and worried about getting home.” As it turned out, that did not happen in a four-day trial held this month in Brooklyn's federal court, said Christopher Wright, a lawyer for the defendant, a man charged with threatening to shoot his parole officer in the face. In court, Wright said, everyone wore masks; jurors sat apart in the former spectator gallery; and witnesses testified from the now-vacant jury box while wearing clear face shields. The jury acquitted his client after more than three hours of deliberations, Wright said. “I was apprehensive about defending someone during COVID for fear the jury would rush to a verdict to get out of there,” he said. “That was not the case, as the jury acted with the same deliberation as they would’ve in more normal times.” The new world of COVID-era trials got a bigger test last month in Manhattan’s federal court in a three-week trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The judge, Jed S. Rakoff, oversaw the selection of 12 regular jurors and four alternates to serve as backups — a routine step to ensure the jury remained at full strength. If a jury in a federal criminal trial falls below 12 members, a judge may have to declare a mistrial. As the trial began, the pool of alternates was rapidly depleted. One alternate was excused on the second day after complaining of financial hardships. Two days later, Rakoff used the second alternate to replace Juror No. 8, who he said had tested positive for COVID-19. Then, that same day, another juror, complaining that Juror No. 8 had not always properly socially distanced, asked to be dismissed, writing, “Your Honor, I feel incredibly uncomfortable with the situation.” Another alternate replaced her. The judge had to use the fourth and last alternate a week later to replace a juror who said a student in her daughter’s school had tested positive. “Just lending a little bit of excitement to the proceedings,” the judge quipped as the trial lurched forward with no alternates remaining. But the patched-up jury ultimately made it to the finish line when the jury, after nearly six hours of deliberations over two days, returned guilty verdicts for both defendants. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Senior Chinese diplomat hopes ASEAN summit helps with Myanmar 'soft landing'

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China hoped the upcoming ASEAN summit on member Myanmar would pave the way for a "soft landing". The in-person summit in Jakarta on Saturday is the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since a Feb. 1 coup. The meeting is also a test for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which traditionally refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of a member state, and operates by consensus.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • The US and UK lead the world's coronavirus vaccinations - but they may struggle to reach herd immunity if they reopen too soon

    More contagious variants and vaccine skepticism could still pose a barrier to herd immunity, scientists said.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Climate activist Greta Thunberg tells Congress 'subsidizing fossil fuel' companies is a 'disgrace'

    The 18-year-old activist said subsidizing fossil fuels is "clear proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all."

  • John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris accord ‘without any facts, without any science’

    Climate envoy said US now working to ‘restore America’s credibility’ as Biden announces ambitious emissions targets

  • Police identify Mojave desert murder victims from 1980 cold case and link deaths to man in prison for other killings

    Woman’s search for biological parents leads police to identify victims

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Al Sharpton says Minnesota needs ‘air freshener’ for ‘stench of police brutality’ at Daunte Wright’s funeral

    Daunte Wright’s family, as well as local and national leaders, all gathered on Thursday to mourn the 20-year-old who was killed by police

  • After debate, House votes to make D.C. a state

    REP. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-NY): “D.C. residents are Americans and they deserve the equal rights our national ideals promised them.”The House of Representatives on Thursday voted along party lines to make the District of Columbia the 51st U.S. state.By a vote of 216-208, the Democratic-controlled House approved the initiative.But not without some heated debate… as all House Republicans voted against the move.REP. JAMES COMER (R-KY): “HR 51 provides no guarantee to the American people that they will not be on the hook for funding the new state for years, if not decades. This bill is nothing more than an attempt to ignore the constitutional process and gain an advantage in the U.S. Senate.”Since the majority of Washington, D.C. residents lean Democratic, as a state, it likely would elect two Democratic senators… altering the balance of power in the Senate.But Democrats argued statehood would right the wrongs of DC’s slogan: “taxation without representation”… Giving the right to vote-in members of Congress to more than 700,000 American citizens.Half of whom - as New York lawmaker Mondaire Jones pointed out - are Black.“One Senate Republican said that D.C. wouldn’t be a ‘well rounded working class state.’ I had no idea there were so many syllables in the word ‘white.’"Jones slammed Republican opposition to statehood for the nation’s capital, suggesting racism was at play:“One of my House Republican colleagues said that DC shouldn’t be a state because the district doesn’t have a landfill. My goodness, with all the racist trash my colleagues have brought to this debate I can see why they're worried about having a place to put it."Republicans quickly objected to Jones’ words. And he was asked to withdraw them."Mr. Speaker, that's fine."But, Jones didn’t end there…“These desperate objections are about fear. Fear that in D.C., their white supremacist politics will no longer play.”Republicans, accusing Democrats of a "power grab" to advance a "far-left" agenda, are expected to block the bill in the Senate, where 60 of 100 members need to agree to advance most legislation.

  • Flubot: Warning over major Android 'package delivery' scam

    A rapidly spreading text-message scam is infecting Android phones across the UK.

  • Celebrities including Eva Longoria and Mark Cuban join Biden’s push to tackle Covid vaccine hesitancy

    Campaign aims to encourage young individuals and those who are hesitant

  • Trump administration ‘delayed’ $20billion of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, new report claims

    New report by US Inspector General’s housing department claims Trump administration delayed $20billion of aid to Puetro Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017

  • Hurricanes surge in second period, beat Florida Panthers 4-2 in key Central matchup

    First place in the Central Division was on the line as both teams come into the game with 65 points.

  • ‘It’s tough to score right now.’ Observations from the Hornets’ loss to the Bulls.

    The Hornets have lost six of their last seven games.

  • ‘Today we came to honour the Prince of Brooklyn Center’: Al Sharpton leads impassioned funeral service for Daunte Wright

    These are fraught days for Minneapolis – and the nation, writes Andrew Buncombe