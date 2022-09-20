Jail managing overcrowding

Sep. 20—The Daviess County Detention Center's inmate population is over-capacity, with the jail housing nearly 300 "county" inmates awaiting trial.

Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said jail is considered to be at capacity when it houses 664 inmates. On Monday, the jail was housing 725 inmates.

Of those, 330 are inmates serving state prison sentences, 98 are federal inmates and 297 are county inmates, who are incarcerated while their cases work their way through the court system.

Maglinger said the large number of county inmates usually increases during the summer months.

"Hopefully, we'll start to see a decrease in the wintertime," Maglinger said Monday.

The large number does cause overcrowding, particularly in Building One, the jail's main building.

Maglinger said at times there are open bunks in places, but those bunks can be filled.

For example, state inmates on work crews are housed separately in Building Three, but other state inmates can't be housed with them, even if there is space available, Maglinger. Also, inmates in need of segregation, such as sex offenders, can't be housed with other inmates.

Also, keeping inmates with conflicts away from one another causes issues with housing, Maglinger said.

"I have tried to reach out to DOC (Department of Corrections) and other jails to try to alleviate some of the overcrowding," Maglinger said.

The state has helped move inmates where it can. For example, some state inmates with special medical needs have been transferred to state prisons. The state does not penalize the jail for overcrowding, Maglinger said, and that state inspectors note the issue, and the steps the jail has taken to reduce its population.

Maglinger said part of the issue is some county inmates who were charged during the pandemic, or had cases that were delayed when the courts were closed by the pandemic, are still awaiting trial or a resolution to their cases.

"A few months back, I wrote a letter (to DOC), trying to give them an idea of guys awaiting trial for a while" at the jail, Maglinger said.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the courts are "absolutely" still dealing with a case backlog caused by the pandemic.

"It is going to take a while to work through those cases," Kuegel said.

The courts are working, but there are only a limited number of trial dates each year, Kuegel said. Circuit Court's two division alternate trial months, and no trials are held in December.

In addition, other parts of the criminal justice system are still dealing with backlogs due to the pandemic, Kuegel said.

"The (Kentucky State Police) lab is finally starting to catch up, but they are still behind, and KCPC is still behind," Kuegel said. The Kentucky Correction Psychiatric Center does evaluations for competency to stand trial.

"It's not just us," Kuegel said.

Leigh Jackson, lead attorney for the Owensboro public defender law office, said the court system is doing many hearings through teleconference, a practice that was adopted during the pandemic.

"Daviess County is continuing to have the vast majority of incarcerated defendants appear virtually for court," Jackson said in an email. "Daviess Circuit Court only has in-custody dockets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as opposed to pre-pandemic Circuit Courts hearing incarcerated defendants' cases four to five days a week with the clients appearing in person.

"Since the judges limit the number of cases on any docket, hearing dates get pushed out and incarceration continues," Jackson said.

Also, if defendants are appearing virtually and are not with their attorney, a hearing might have to be rescheduled if the defendants needs to confer with their lawyer, Jackson said.

"Likewise, clients don't have the benefit of in-real-time confidential communication with attorneys during virtual court, which often results in hearings being continued or cases reset when questions arise during a plea that could have been answered if the defendant and attorney were in court together," Jackson said.

Jackson, who is running for circuit court judge, said the only way the courts have to resolve cases are through trial, plea agreements or mediation.

Kuegel said, "the cases we can try to mediate, we are utilizing that to move those cases through."

But while the courts try to handle the case backlog, more cases keep coming.

"We get new cases every month," Kuegel said. "We have 60 to 80 new cases" monthly.

"I hate that the jail is getting full, but my position is we've got a lot of people who need to be there due to violent offenses," Kuegel said.

