New jail occupancy becomes issue for Vigo Council

Nov. 3—Vigo County Council President Aaron Loudermilk raised questions Tuesday evening during the council's non-voting "sunshine session" on the status of inmates occupying a new county jail.

Loudermilk said he "has been asking a lot of questions in recent weeks about the new jail and status of occupancy of inmates."

He gave the Council a copy of a certificate of use and occupancy for the new jail, 600 E. Honey Creek Drive, issued May 17, from county building commissioner Terry Bays.

"There have been a lot questions and concerns if it could be occupied or held up by potentially the building commissioner or Garmong [Construction Services] themselves," Loudermilk said of the new county jail.

While Loudermilk is the council's president, he also is the Republican candidate for sheriff, running against incumbent Democrat John Plasse in the Nov. 8 election.

Loudermilk asked commissioners about the new jail.

Commissioner Mike Morris, a Republican, said he thinks the jail is ready to occupy and has been occupied by the sheriff's department personnel for several months.

"It is in their hands [the sheriff's department] at this point," Morris said. "There have been about three [construction] punch lists that have been gone through with Garmong and things have been corrected. It is certified for occupancy as far as we are concerned," Morris said.

Morris told the Council some work is continuing, such as a screen or wall being added between men's and women's areas in the medical area of the jail.

Councilwoman Marie Theisz, a Democrat, said the issue was not on the council's agenda and added it would be best to have a representative of the sheriff's department present to respond to questions.

"Commissioners plan was to have this thing done by about July. We have serious problems with [the current] jail," Morris said. "I feel like this [new jail] could have been in operation."

Story continues

Commissioner President Chris Switzer, also a Republican, said one issue is "there are two glass windows that divide female housing. Every jail is different, and every state code is different. We had tinted glass, but one group can still see the other group, so we will basically put up a wall ... so they can't see each other."

Switzer said with a new building comes unforeseen issues, such as having to add 13 cameras for better security. Also, the jail has some plumbing issues, and it had some issues with fire alarms.

Switzer said Oct. 15 was a target date, then the end of October.

Contacted on Wednesday, Sheriff John Plasse said the issue has turned political.

"Councilman Loudermilk has never once reached out to me about the status of the jail. No email, no phone call, nothing," Plasse said.

"If he [Loudermilk] wants to educate himself on that, I would be glad to do that for him, but he chooses to use his council position as a stage to get political shots at me."

The sheriff said county commissioners have been involved in emails on what is involved with the jail, "so it is unfortunate that Commissioner Morris would take that low road. He was just there last week and [he] knows it is not ready yet."

Plasse said that while the sheriff's offices did move in early, the detention side of the jail project was not completed in May and work was still being finished on the detention side into the summer.

Earlier this week, Plasse gave an update on the jail on the county sheriff's Facebook page.

While Garmong has been a great partner, the sheriff wrote, "Many of the delays have been due to supply chain issues and/or receiving items or materials in a timely fashion."

Plasse said the county and Garmong have been methodically checking every aspect of the building — HVAC systems, cameras, door locks, fire alarm systems, operations of kitchen and laundry among them.

He said it's important to note the jail is not a home or small office building. "Safety and security of a jail is paramount and should not be made political,' he said.

"We are under a federal lawsuit [which began before my term], we house over 300 inmates and have over 100 employees," he wrote. "Before moving inmates it is imperative certain items are fixed or corrected for the safety of our personnel and also the safety and care of our inmates," Plasse stated.

"...That said, we are very close to moving inmates, but a date will not be released publicly, again due to the safety of inmates and our personnel," Plasse said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff added, ""We already have a federal lawsuit and the last thing I want to do is move inmates to a jail that is not safe yet and have another lawsuit."

Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.