Jail officer accused of ‘sexual activity’ with an inmate, NC sheriff says

A North Carolina jail officer was arrested this week after weeks-long investigation into accusations that she engaged in sexual activity with an inmate.

The guard, 26-year-old Gastonia resident Ashley Danielle Hubbard, is accused of “having a relationship with the inmate and engaging in sexual activities,” according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release on Wednesday.

Investigators obtained a warrant charging Hubbard with sexual act by a custodian. She was arrested Monday and is free on $2,500 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office began the investigation after receiving a report on Nov. 2 about a prison guard engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, sheriff’s officials said.